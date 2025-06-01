Pro-Kannada groups warn theatre owners in Bengaluru against screening Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’

Tensions flared outside Victory Cinema in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya on Sunday as members of the pro-Kannada outfit Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) gathered to protest the release of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life. The organisation is demanding a statewide ban on the film, alleging that the veteran actor insulted the Kannada language. Kamal Haasan is facing backlash over his remark on Kannada during the promotions of his upcoming film, Thug Life.(PTI)

Led by Praveen Shetty, the protesters warned theatre authorities against screening the film. The flashpoint follows a controversial statement Haasan allegedly made during a promotional event in Chennai, where he reportedly claimed that “Kannada is born out of Tamil.” The remark triggered a wave of backlash across Karnataka, with activists accusing Haasan of belittling the state’s linguistic heritage.

Speaking to ANI, Praveen Shetty said, “Kamal Haasan has disrespected Kannada. We’ve informed the management of Victory Cinema that this film cannot be allowed to release here. If Thug Life is screened in Karnataka, the state government must be prepared to take responsibility for any fallout.”

Protests erupted across the state in the days following the actor’s remarks, culminating in a formal response from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). The chamber has imposed a ban on the film’s release within the state, standing in solidarity with Kannada organisations demanding an apology from Haasan.

Despite mounting pressure, Kamal Haasan has stood his ground. Addressing reporters outside the DMK headquarters in Chennai, he refused to issue an apology, asserting his right to free speech. “This is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My affection for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is genuine—no one with good intentions would doubt that. If I am wrong, I will apologise. If not, I won’t,” Haasan said.

The actor also acknowledged that he had faced similar threats in the past, but maintained that he would not bow to political pressure or emotional coercion.

(With ANI inputs)