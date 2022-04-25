PSI scam: Cong MLA Priyank Kharge summoned by CID
- The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors has summoned Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors has summoned Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday.
Kharge had recently released an audio recording of a conversation regarding the irregularities (in the PSI recruitment), which he said was submitted to him, Araga Jnanendra said in a statement. "The CID probing the irregularities in the PSI recruitment has issued a notice to Priyank Kharge to appear before it for questioning. I appeal to the MLA to display his responsibility and assist the CID, which is probing the case in the right direction, by sharing evidence with them," the Minister said.
Kharge should cooperate with the probe by sharing the documents with him and other information with the CID officials and he should at least assist in ensuring legal action against those involved in the irregularities, he said. "As the impartial probe is on, there is no question of sparing anyone however influential that person is," Jnanendra warned.
The Home Minister said he only ordered a probe into the matter after discussing with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to do justice to the candidates who sincerely wrote the PSI exam but could not get selected. Such irregularities cause immense damage to the society when the talented aspirants coming from poor families are cornered due to such illegalities, he said.
The scam came to light in Kalaburagi district and Kharge is an MLA from Chittapur assembly constituency in the same district. His father Mallikarjun Kharge, a former union minister, too was an MP from Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) Lok Sabha constituency. More than 10 people have been arrested including Afzalpur MLA's gunman.
A BJP leader, who was close to many high-profile leaders in Karnataka, is on the run while her husband has been arrested. The case came to light after an aspirant was given 100 per cent marks though he had attempted only 21 questions in the second paper. More than 54,000 candidates wrote the exam for 545 posts. Police sources said the initial probe revealed that up to ₹75 lakh to 80 lakh was charged from the candidates as bribe.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra MP-MLA couple go to HC for cancellation of FIRs
Maharashtra lawmaker Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana on Monday moved Bombay high court seeking cancellation of FIR against them. The matter will be heard at 2.30 pm. Navneet Rana and her husband were arrested on Saturday over their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
-
Loudspeaker use at religious places: Maharashtra govt to hold all-party meet
The Maharashtra government will hold an all-party meeting on Wednesday over the use of loudspeakers at religious places. A home department official said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will chair the meeting at 11.30 am. The official added the representatives of the home department and police will also attend the meeting. Home minister Dilip Walse Patil last week said permission for use of the loudspeakers at religious places will be made mandatory.
-
BJP leader writes to Centre on alleged attack; Insult to Maharashtra, says Sena
Days after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya alleged attack by nearly 100 Shiv Sena workers outside a police station in Mumbai, the saffron party will visit Delhi to apprise the home secretary about the incident. Navneet Rana is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail while Ravi Rana is currently in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail. On Sunday too, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had attacked Somaiya accusing him of being involved in the INS Vikrant case.
-
Kerala engineering student tops inaugural national cryptic crossword contest
Joyal Biju of the Government Engineering College, Thrissur, on Sunday topped the overall Leaderboard at the end of the fourth online round in Stage I of the inaugural National Inter-college Cryptic Crossword 2022, organised by the All India Council for Technical Education and the University Grants Commission. He is followed by Arpita Goel of the School of Open Learning, Delhi University, and Kirti Tyagi of Maitreyi College, Delhi University, in second and third spots, respectively.
-
DK Shivakumar slams Karnataka govt over PSI scam
Amid the row over the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for allegedly misleading people over the issue. The candidates who passed the exam too would be questioned and a thorough investigation would be conducted, Bommai said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics