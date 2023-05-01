Rahul Gandhi stops campaign speech after hearing sound of Azaan, slams BJP on "corruption"

Addressing a public meeting in Tumkuru, Karnataka, on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped his speech after hearing the sound of Azaan (Muslim call to prayer).

Lashing out at the BJP government in the southern state, the former Wayanad MP said, "For the last three years, BJP has only done corruption here. The people of Karnataka call this regime a "40 per cent government", as they take a 40 per cent cut or commission from contractors. The PM was also aware of this. So I would like to ask him why he didn't take any action on it."

Rahul was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after being convicted and sentenced in connection with a criminal defamation case.

The case pertained to a comment he made using the surname 'Modi' at a campaign ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, in Kolar, Karnataka.

The Congress leader later moved a higher court in Surat, Gujarat, challenging his conviction for criminal defamation. But the Surat court upheld the lower court verdict.

The matter has now moved to the Gujarat High Court, which will take up the plea filed by the Congress leader for hearing on May 2.

Addressing a rally in Kolar in April 2019, Rahul, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

As per an earlier Supreme Court ruling, any MP or MLA is automatically disqualified if convicted and sentenced for two years or more.

Polling for Karnataka Assembly is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.