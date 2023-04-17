Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Karnataka's Bhalki and Humnabad today

PTI
Apr 17, 2023

All senior Congress leaders from the state will participate in the rally.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address party rallies in Bhalki and Humnabad in Bidar district on Monday, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar, are expected to participate in the rally. Former Minister and KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre and former Minister Rajashekar B Patil are sitting MLAs and the party's candidates from Bhalki and Humnabad Assembly segments respectively.

Gandhi on Sunday had addressed the 'Jai Bharat' rally in Kolar, the same place from where he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and also stripped of his Parliament membership.

congress mallikarjun kharge rahul gandhi karnataka kolar rally siddaramaiah general secretary randeep singh surjewala
Monday, April 17, 2023
