At a glance: Republic day celebrations in Bengaluru's Manekshaw Parade Ground, Idgah Maidan

Bengaluru saw Republic Day celebrations in several places on Thursday, including the Manekshaw Parade Ground, the controversial Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet and also in Lalbagh Botanical Garden, which has arranged its annual flower show, among many other places.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot unfurled the national flag at the Manekshaw Parade Ground, where Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several of his cabinet colleagues were also present. "In the next 25 years of golden period of Amrithkal, it is our duty to construct a respectable and developed India, which will make our nation the crown of the whole world. I have faith that all of you will not only take an active role in public life, but also encourage everyone to tender their contribution towards the progress of our nation," Gehlot said, while addressing the gathering.

The event saw a marchpast by defence, police contingents and contingents by various schools and other organisations. It was followed by cultural performances, including Kalarippayattu, by students and various other groups.

The tricolour was also hoisted at Chamarajpet's Idgah Maidan, where Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan and a few other leaders were present. School children were assembled at the maidan and carried out a cultural programme here as well.

This is only the second time that the Indian flag has being unfurled at the ground since India's independence. There has been a controversy surrounding the ownership of the maidan with the Wakf board as well as civic agencies claiming that the ground belongs to them.

Meanwhile, the Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru came back with its Republic Day flower show with the theme - ‘Bengaluru’s history and evolution'. This is the 213th edition of the flower show, for which visitors will be charged a nominal entry fee.

Over at New Delhi's Kartavya Path, Karnataka showcased 'Nari Shakti' or women's empowerment in its tableau at the Republic Day parade, highlighting the achievements of three women - Sulagitti Narasamma, Vriksha Maate Tulsi Gowda Halakki and Salumarada Timmakka - who are all Padmashree awardees.

The theme of "Nari shakti" dominated in the parade, with Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Tripura also creating their tableaux around the same theme.

