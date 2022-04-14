Rocky Bhai has been unleashed: 'KGF: Chapter 2' expected to earn ₹38cr on Day 1
- Prashanth Neel-directed KGF: Chapter 2, is now said to be the biggest ever opener in the history of Hindi cinema, expected to earn around Rs. 38 to 39 crores on its first day.
Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 is finally out and in the theatres on Thursday. The Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer is set to make some unprecedented records at the box office in Bengaluru. Reports said the action-thriller has already surpassed S S Rajamouli’s RRR in terms of its advance booking in the Hindi market.
The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj. With audiences saying it is a worthy sequel to to the first part of the KGF franchise, the film shows ‘Rocky Bhai’s fight to win the KGF gold mines.
Director Ram Gopal Verma shared statistics on his Twitter page, writing: “What do you think the Hindi film industry (aka Bollywood) will be thinking about how a Kannada dubbed film #KGF2 and a Telugu dubbed film #Bahubali2 are the biggest ever openers in the history of Hindi cinema ???”
Celebs also took to Twitter to convey their bests to the team of KGF: Chapter 2, with Tamil Nadu actor Sivakarthikeyan, saying: "Best wishes to @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel and the entire #KGF2 team for a humongous success 👍😊 Let this film create more records at the box office"
Fan reactions came in quickly, with youtuber Prashanth Rangaswamy also sharing a message that said, “#KGF2 - Collection records will be rewritten !! Not bored even for 5 minutes ! Rampage!!”
Many fanatics have already started demanding for the third sequel of the franchise, and some others compared the film to actor Vijay's Beast, which released on April 13, a day before KGF 2.
The two big-ticket southern films are set to clash with one another both in terms of box office earnings and fan reactions. Fans of KGF 2 flocked in large numbers to theatres in Mysuru, celebrating the release with huge posters and flower decorations.
A number of South Indian movies like Baahubali, RRR, Pushpa and now KGF's second part have stolen the show not only across the country but worldwide, indicating an emergence of regional cinema in the bigger landscape.
The period action film KGF: Chapter 2 has also changed the course of the 36-year-old actor Yash's career as he has found a wider acceptance from the audiences beyond the Kannada film industry for his role of ‘Rocky’, a high-ranking assassin in Mumbai who works his way to the throne of Kolar Gold Fields.
Fans celebrated the actor by setting a new world record for the largest mosaic portrait made by books alone. See pictures here below:
KGF: Chapter 2 is slated to be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.
-
Collector of violence-hit Karauli among top officials transferred in Rajasthan
Jaipur: the collector of Rajasthan's violence-hit Karauli district, Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, was among 69 Indian Administrative Service transferred in a major reshuffle on Wednesday night. Ankit Kumar Singh will replace Shekhawat. Collectors of four other districts were also changed. Prakash Chand Sharma has been transferred to Banswara, Nakate Shiv Prasad to Alwar, Sourabh Swami to Pratapgarh, and Nishant Jain to Jalore.
-
Top Maoist arrested in Bihar: Police
A top Maoist, Vijay Kumar Arya, was arrested from Samahuta in Bihar's Rohtas late on Tuesday evening, a police officer said on Thursday. Arya was arrested along with his associate Umesh Chaudhary. He worked as a lecturer before joining the Maoist Communist Centre of India in 2004. Police said he became an active member of the group and spread Maoist ideologies. Arya's daughter, Shobha Kumari, won the 2021 panchayat elections in the Aurangabad district.
-
Amit Fakkad Gawate, 2008 IRS officer, becomes NCB Mumbai zonal director
An IRS cadre of the 2008 batch, Amit Fakkad Gawate, has been appointed as the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai. He was heading the NCB Bangalore and NCB Chennai as an additional charge. According to the order, he will continue his current charge at Bangalore zonal unit as an additional charge till May 31.
-
Two nabbed for theft at Sonam Kapoor’s house
More than two months after cash and jewellery worth ₹2.41 crore were stolen from actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's New Delhi residence, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said they had arrested a 30-year-old nurse working at the residence along with her husband in connection with the crime. Police said that Wilson is a nurse and home medical care assistant. Her husband is an accountant at a private firm in east Delhi's Shakarpur.
-
‘40% work on Bharat Vandana Park done’
The construction work of the Bharat Vandana Park project, the Delhi Development Authority's flagship project in Dwarka, which started in December 2019, is 40% complete, officials said. Delhi's lieutenant governor Anil Baijal reviewed the project on Wednesday and directed officials to complete the work before August 15 next year. Spread over 220 acres, the park is being developed as one of the main tourist destinations in the national Capital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics