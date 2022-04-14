Rocky Bhai has been unleashed: 'KGF: Chapter 2' expected to earn 38cr on Day 1

Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 is finally out and in the theatres on Thursday. The Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer is set to make some unprecedented records at the box office in Bengaluru. Reports said the action-thriller has already surpassed S S Rajamouli’s RRR in terms of its advance booking in the Hindi market.

The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Prakash Raj. With audiences saying it is a worthy sequel to to the first part of the KGF franchise, the film shows ‘Rocky Bhai’s fight to win the KGF gold mines.

Director Ram Gopal Verma shared statistics on his Twitter page, writing: “What do you think the Hindi film industry (aka Bollywood) will be thinking about how a Kannada dubbed film #KGF2 and a Telugu dubbed film #Bahubali2 are the biggest ever openers in the history of Hindi cinema ???”

What do you think the Hindi film industry (aka Bollywood) will be thinking about how a Kannada dubbed film #KGF2 and a Telugu dubbed film #Bahubali2 are the biggest ever openers in the history of Hindi cinema ???😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/ZChVOqOq8z — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 14, 2022

Celebs also took to Twitter to convey their bests to the team of KGF: Chapter 2, with Tamil Nadu actor Sivakarthikeyan, saying: "Best wishes to @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel and the entire #KGF2 team for a humongous success 👍😊 Let this film create more records at the box office"

Best wishes to @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel and the entire #KGF2 team for a humongous success 👍😊 Let this film create more records at the box office 👏👏👍💪 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) April 14, 2022

Fan reactions came in quickly, with youtuber Prashanth Rangaswamy also sharing a message that said, “#KGF2 - Collection records will be rewritten !! Not bored even for 5 minutes ! Rampage!!”

#KGF2 - Collection records will be rewritten !! Not bored even for 5 minutes ! Rampage !! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) April 14, 2022

Many fanatics have already started demanding for the third sequel of the franchise, and some others compared the film to actor Vijay's Beast, which released on April 13, a day before KGF 2.

The two big-ticket southern films are set to clash with one another both in terms of box office earnings and fan reactions. Fans of KGF 2 flocked in large numbers to theatres in Mysuru, celebrating the release with huge posters and flower decorations.

A number of South Indian movies like Baahubali, RRR, Pushpa and now KGF's second part have stolen the show not only across the country but worldwide, indicating an emergence of regional cinema in the bigger landscape.

The period action film KGF: Chapter 2 has also changed the course of the 36-year-old actor Yash's career as he has found a wider acceptance from the audiences beyond the Kannada film industry for his role of ‘Rocky’, a high-ranking assassin in Mumbai who works his way to the throne of Kolar Gold Fields.

Fans celebrated the actor by setting a new world record for the largest mosaic portrait made by books alone. See pictures here below:

KGF: Chapter 2 is slated to be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.