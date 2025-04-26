Menu Explore
' 170 for 11 km': Bengaluru man praises honest auto driver, says ‘good ones still exist’

ByAnagha Deshpande
Apr 26, 2025 11:45 AM IST

The Bengaluru man took to Reddit to share a photo of the auto meter after a ride, which showed a fare of ₹166 for an 11-km trip.

In Bengaluru, where haggling with auto drivers is often part of the commute, a resident’s recent experience came as a refreshing surprise.

The post prompted an outpouring of reactions from users, many expressing surprise and delight.(Reddit)
The post prompted an outpouring of reactions from users, many expressing surprise and delight.(Reddit)

The man took to Reddit to share a photo of the auto meter after a ride, which showed a fare of 166 for an 11-km trip.

His caption read, “Good auto drivers still exist in Bengaluru!”, a statement that quickly struck a chord with many fellow Bengalureans.

Check out his post here:

Came from palace grounds to my house (11.2 kms) for just 170
byu/GuytheGuyGuyy inBengaluru

The post prompted an outpouring of reactions from users, many expressing surprise and delight at the rarity of such an honest encounter.

How did Reddit users react?

“Hope you said thank you to the auto anna. He needs to be celebrated!” wrote one commenter. The man replied, “Yes yes, that too in this heat, he didn’t charge any extra. Was soo happy.”

Others were both amused and amazed. “What? Seriously? On meter? This is something interesting and new,” one user exclaimed. Another called the driver a “Dev manush” (divine person), sharing their own ordeal: “I was asked 900 from Silk Board to Bellandur (10 kms)... and some complimentary abuses along with the bill.”

Some users even got nostalgic. “I remember in the ’90s, during my school days, travelling with my parents in an auto, a 10-km ride used to be around 50,” one person recalled. “An auto going by the meter has made me nostalgic.”

“Bless this auto guy! Probably the only one in Bangalore using a meter,” said another, while a cheeky comment read, “When was this? 2005?”

In a city often criticised for its errant auto fares, this small but heartening post reminded many that fair rides, and fair drivers, still exist.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Follow Us On