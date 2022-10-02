' 22 lakh as service charges for car worth 11 lakh': Man shares ordeal

After Bengaluru saw unprecedented floods in September, many houses were submerged in water and even vehicles were damaged. A month later when everything seems to be falling in place, bills are apparently giving chills to residents. Recently, a car owner shared the final bill of his vehicle, which was given at the service center for repair.

A post on LinkedIn has now caught attention of the Internet. Anirudh Ganesh, a user, said he received a service estimate charge of Rs. 22 lakh for a car that is worth ₹11 lakh. “Volkswagen Apple Auto Whitefield gives an estimate of Rs.22 lakh for a car which is worth Rs.11 lakh. The insurance company (Acko) says that the car would be written off as a total loss and they would collect the car. I go to the showroom to collect what is legally my non-functional car and am told to pay a sum of Rs.44,840 as estimation charges (standard industry practice is Rs.5,000) and cannot take my car out. 'Rs.44,840' to make a document for a car which costs only Rs.600,000 now," he wrote in the post.

However, after some pushback, the showroom agreed to give back the car and asked Anirudh to pay Rs. 5,000 as the estimation charges. “Volkswagen India team (Mr.Sumanth and Ms.Poonam) have spoken and said that prices in such scenarios will be set to an upper limit of Rs.5000 for estimation/storage for car owners in total loss cases.. Thanks to one and all who have liked/commented/shared this post. Hopefully this can be a catalyst for VW to improve its services and help everyone (sic)” wrote Anirudh.

