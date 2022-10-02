Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ' 22 lakh as service charges for car worth 11 lakh': Man shares ordeal

' 22 lakh as service charges for car worth 11 lakh': Man shares ordeal

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 04:45 PM IST

Recently, a car owner shared the final bill of his vehicle, which was given at the service center for repair.

Man gets a bill of Rs. 22 lakhs for car repair&nbsp;(LinkedIn/@AnirudhGanesh)
Man gets a bill of Rs. 22 lakhs for car repair (LinkedIn/@AnirudhGanesh)
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

After Bengaluru saw unprecedented floods in September, many houses were submerged in water and even vehicles were damaged. A month later when everything seems to be falling in place, bills are apparently giving chills to residents. Recently, a car owner shared the final bill of his vehicle, which was given at the service center for repair.

A post on LinkedIn has now caught attention of the Internet. Anirudh Ganesh, a user, said he received a service estimate charge of Rs. 22 lakh for a car that is worth 11 lakh. “Volkswagen Apple Auto Whitefield gives an estimate of Rs.22 lakh for a car which is worth Rs.11 lakh. The insurance company (Acko) says that the car would be written off as a total loss and they would collect the car. I go to the showroom to collect what is legally my non-functional car and am told to pay a sum of Rs.44,840 as estimation charges (standard industry practice is Rs.5,000) and cannot take my car out. 'Rs.44,840' to make a document for a car which costs only Rs.600,000 now," he wrote in the post.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/anirudhganesh/recent-activity/

However, after some pushback, the showroom agreed to give back the car and asked Anirudh to pay Rs. 5,000 as the estimation charges. “Volkswagen India team (Mr.Sumanth and Ms.Poonam) have spoken and said that prices in such scenarios will be set to an upper limit of Rs.5000 for estimation/storage for car owners in total loss cases.. Thanks to one and all who have liked/commented/shared this post. Hopefully this can be a catalyst for VW to improve its services and help everyone (sic)” wrote Anirudh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru
karnataka bengaluru

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out