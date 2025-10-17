Rules out for public spaces’ use

The state government on Thursday introduced a sweeping set of regulatory measures aimed at tightening control over the use of public and government-owned spaces, amid minister Priyank Kharge’s recent criticism of bureaucrats and organisations allegedly aligned with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The Cabinet approved a home department proposal mandating that all private groups, associations, and institutions must secure prior permission from designated authorities before holding any event or activity in public areas or state-owned institutions. The decision effectively reinstates a 2013 circular that prohibited the use of government school and college grounds for non-educational or ideological purposes.

A Cabinet note dated October 16 outlined the new rule, stating that many private organisations were using public property, including schools, parks, playgrounds, roads, and open spaces— for “activities, propaganda, training, festivals, and member meetings”— without permission.

The document described these practices as “unauthorised entry” and warned that such actions “pose a serious threat to public safety” and can lead to “law and order problems.”

Officials have now been empowered to deny permission for any event deemed disruptive or contrary to the institution’s objectives.

Departments overseeing education, urban development, and rural affairs, as well as district and police authorities, will have discretion over approvals. They have also been instructed to issue detailed guidelines ensuring that enforcement does not infringe on constitutional rights.

Though the order applies broadly, it follows closely on the heels of Kharge’s demand that the state act against officials attending RSS programmes. The Congress minister, who holds the IT-BT and Rural Development portfolios, alleged that several government officers were using RSS platforms to criticise the state administration.

“It is not my rule. It is the rule of the Karnataka Civil Service, where they have very clearly stated that people cannot participate in programs or be associated with associations that have political leanings,” Kharge said. “It has come to our notice that a lot of PDOs, village accountants, and other state officers are going around and speaking against the government at RSS functions. That needs to be implemented.”

Citing Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021, Kharge said civil servants must remain politically neutral and refrain from participating in activities linked to political or ideological organisations. “In my own department, there are a lot of people who have attended the centenary celebrations of RSS. I’ve already issued them show-cause notices, and they’ll be suspended in a day or two,” he said.

The minister clarified that the issue was not ideological but administrative. “There is a framework that governs civil servants in the State cadre, and we’re just asking that it be implemented. We have no issues with anybody following any association or ideology, but if you want to be an employee of the state government of Karnataka, there are rules you have to follow,” he said.

Kharge’s letter to chief minister Siddaramaiah urged him to issue a circular reminding officials of these rules and warning that disciplinary action would be taken against violators. He said the move was necessary to uphold administrative neutrality.

The controversy triggered political reactions almost immediately. The BJP accused Kharge of targeting the RSS to divert attention from governance issues. State law minister HK Patil, however, said the circular was not directed at any single organisation but was meant to ensure that public institutions were not misused.

Education minister Madhu Bangarappa said the new order followed complaints from parents and students who were uncomfortable with ideological events being held on school campuses. “Parents and children have complained about their ideological mentality, so we had to make an order in the interest of children. Anything not good for children will not be allowed in our schools,” he said.

Kharge also defended the Cabinet’s decision, saying it was consistent with past policy. “In 2013, when Jagadish Shettar was the chief minister, he said that activities that are in the syllabus should be practised within the government schools and colleges, and no other activities shall be given permission. So what does that make the BJP, anti-RSS? I am also asking the same thing,” he said.

The minister added that the new regulations would formalise past directives issued by the home, law, and education departments. Kharge also said that the use of public spaces for processions, rallies, and ideological gatherings would now require explicit approval.

“You cannot walk on the road waving sticks or take out ‘Patha Sanchalana’ (march) just by giving intimation to the authorities. All these things will be part of the rules we are going to introduce,” he said.

However, the move has drawn criticism from Union minister of state Shobha Karandlaje, who accused the state’s Congress government of reviving its “old hostility” toward the RSS.

“Congress has been after the RSS ever since independence. One year after independence, they banned RSS. What happened? In 1975, Indira Gandhi tried to ban the RSS but nothing happened,” she said.

“They are so rattled after just one day of route marches by the RSS. RSS is a big tree and no one can damage it. Everyone loves and respects the RSS. People like Priyank Kharge can do nothing to the RSS. We are with the RSS. What will he do? Put us in jail?” Karandlaje added.