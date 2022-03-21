Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘Saffron flag can replace Tricolour,’ says RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar
‘Saffron flag can replace Tricolour,’ says RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar

"Someday, the saffron flag might be our national flag, because of Congress," RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has stated.
Published on Mar 21, 2022 01:06 PM IST
ByShayaree Chanda

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has sparked yet another controversy by claiming that if Hindus unite, the ‘Bhagwa Dwaj ’(saffron flag) can become the national flag.

"It can and should happen if Hindu Samaj comes together," the RSS leader said during a massive foot march for Hindu unity organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Karnika Koragajja's shrine in Kuttar, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. "Which flag predated the current Tricolour Flag?" The British flag was previously present. Our country's flag used to be a green star and moon "He continued. "If a majority of people vote in Parliament and Rajya Sabha in favour of changing the National Flag, then the flag can be changed," Dr. Bhat explained. 

However, Prabhakar Bhat stated at the end of the event that he will respect the national flag, which he claims was finalized to appease the minority community. Similarly, he stated that the national anthem was finalized after Vande Mataram was rejected.

He claims that an ongoing hijab controversy is a form of jihad. Students are encouraged by organizations such as the Popular Front of India to opt for Hijab over Kitab. He finds it strange that some Muslim girls insist on wearing hijab in class when women like Sania Mirza and writer Sara Aboobacker are against it. According to him, the recent closure of shops by Muslim traders in protest of the High Court of Karnataka's decision on hijab, is an act to incite communal discord, and such an action is tantamount to sedition.

Bhat lauded the Gujarat Government's decision to teach the Bhagawad Gita in classes VI to X, saying that the State Government should muster the courage to implement it in schools as well. He believes that the Bhagawad Gita should be taught in schools, while the Quran and the Bible should be taught in homes.

Bhat also stated that there was no reason to return to the traditional hijab. Let us proceed to Kitab. He declared that everyone should study together. 

