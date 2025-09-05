‘Say hello to Apple Hebbal’: Tim Cook's shoutout as Bengaluru's new store goes live

Tech giant Apple is expanding its footprint in India, and Bengaluru is once again in the spotlight. On Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to X to announce the launch of two new retail stores in India - Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune. Apple CEO Tim Cook posted first looks of tech enthusiasts entering the new Apple store in Bengaluru's Hebbal.(Tim Cook/X)

ALSO READ | Apple Hebbal Bengaluru: First look at India’s third store, soon to sell iPhone 17

“Say hello to Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune! We are thrilled to continue to bring the best of Apple to customers across India at these two new stores,” Cook posted.

The announcement has generated a wave of excitement among Bengaluru’s tech-savvy crowd, particularly in North Bengaluru, where Hebbal is emerging as a major commercial hub.

The store covers an expansive 7,997.8 sq ft, secured under a 10-year lease signed in November 2024. As per documents sourced from Propstack, Apple began rent payments in August 2025, shelling out an annual ₹2.09 crore, along with a security deposit of ₹1.046 crore.

ALSO READ | Apple opens third India store in Bengaluru’s Hebbal, spanning 8,000 sq ft with an annual rent of ₹2.09 crore

The Hebbal store will be run by a team of 70 specialists representing 15 different states across India. The outlet is also fully powered by renewable energy and maintains a carbon-neutral footprint.

The store officially opened its doors to the public on September 2 at 1 pm, drawing massive crowds and long queues from early morning. Eager customers lined up in multiple queues, some having arrived as early as 6 am, braving nearly seven hours of waiting.

ALSO READ | Apple Hebbal store opens, first customer queues 7 hours for entry

For many Bengalureans, this was more than just another store opening. It marked the first time they could experience Apple’s signature retail format in North Bengaluru, and purchase devices directly from the brand - a long-awaited milestone for the city’s growing Apple community.

Inside, the store buzzed with energy as customers explored the full range of Apple products, interacted with experts and took part in the launch day celebrations.