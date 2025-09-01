Apple Hebbal Bengaluru: First look at India’s third store, soon to sell iPhone 17

Apple previewed its first store in Bengaluru, Apple Hebbal, today on September 1. Located inside Phoenix Mall of Asia, the new outlet is the company’s third official store in India, after Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi. It will soon be joined by a fourth store called Apple Koregaon Park in Pune. Apple Hebbal Store is located in Phoenix Mall of Asia.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Apple Hebbal will officially open to the public on September 2 at 1 PM IST. To reach the store, head to the main entrance of Phoenix Mall of Asia, enter the mall, and walk about 30–40 metres. On your right, you will find an escalator, then, go to the first floor. Apple Hebbal is located on the first floor of Phoenix Mall of Asia.

Notably, you will soon be able to order and pick up the iPhone 17 series as well, once it launches later this month on September 9 at the Awe Dropping event.

Apple Hebbal is located on the first floor of Phoenix Mall of Asia.(Shaurya Sharma / HT)

Apple Hebbal Store Bengaluru: Top Highlights

- Apple says that the store’s 70 team members come from 15 states across India and will help customers make informed purchases.

- Apple Hebbal, like all Apple facilities, runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

- Apple Hebbal will offer free, daily Today at Apple sessions for all customers.

- At Apple Hebbal, Business Pros are available to offer guidance, device support, and tools to boost small businesses.

- Apple devices, including the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and others like the full range of AirPods, Macs, iPads, and supporting accessories such as Apple Pencil, HomePod, and more.

- Customers can seek help from the Apple Genius Bar if they are unsure about a decision about an Apple product.

- There is a dedicated pickup area where customers can collect their online orders. This can be done after scheduling a pickup order on Apple’s official India website.

Like Apple BKC and Apple Saket, customers are free to explore a wide range of Apple products.(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

“We’re delighted to open Apple Hebbal, a community hub that celebrates Bengaluru’s spirit of innovation,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People.

She added, “We can’t wait to connect with people here and inspire them to create, collaborate, and do amazing things with Apple. We’re excited to continue to bring Apple experiences to customers across India, who inspire us with their creativity and passion.”