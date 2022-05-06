Several leaders of opposition parties to join BJP, hints Karnataka CM
As BJP sets its focus on southern Karnataka, where it is traditionally weak, with an eye on the 2023 assembly polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said there is a wave in favour of the party in the region, as he hinted that leaders from other parties will be soon joining the organisation.
He said the party is having discussions about holding a large-scale public meet in Mandya, which comes under the old Mysuru region or south Karnataka belt. "From various parts of the state many people are eager to join the party, especially Kolar, Mandya and other places, they will be inducted batch by batch," Bommai said in response to a question.
Speaking to reporters, he said, there is a huge liking among people, especially youths, towards BJP in the Southern Karnataka region. "So in Mandya and in the region, a new and young leadership is likely to emerge and there is a wave in favour of the BJP there....we are talking to several people, whoever agrees with the party and its ideology, we will speak to them," he added.
The old Mysuru region, comprising the southern districts of Karnataka, is dominated by the Vokkaliga community and has traditionally been a bastion of Congress and JD(S), where they contest as arch-rivals. BJP has been making consistent efforts to make inroads, aimed at reaping political dividends.
In the 2018 polls, the BJP managed to win one seat in Hassan; later in a high-voltage 2019 bypolls, it managed to win the KR Pet seat, its first victory in Mandya district, and also won Chikballapur, another first. Creating a history of sorts, the party bagged the Sira assembly segment in Tumakuru district for the first time in November 2020 bypolls.
State BJP Vice-President and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra, who is widely credited for the party's victory in K R Pet and Sira, has recently stated that he is interested in working in the region if the party decides. The Chief Minister on Friday met former External Affairs Minister and former CM S M Krishna, who hails from Mandya, and held discussions with the veteran leader. Bommai, however, termed it as a courtesy visit to greet Krishna, who recently turned 90.
-
‘Travesty of justice': Supreme Court on delay in hearing bail plea of Azam Khan
The Supreme Court on Friday expressed displeasure over the delay in hearing the bail plea of jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a land grabbing case, calling it a 'travesty of justice', news agency PTI reported. The top court bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai noted that Khan had got bail in 86 out of 7 cases, and said the matter would be heard on May 11.
-
Day after joint ops, Haryana, Punjab Police lock horns
Barely 24 hours after they carried out a joint operation to arrest four suspected Khalistani terrorists in Karnal district, Haryana Police and their Punjab counterparts locked horns over the arrest of Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in neighbouring Kurukshetra district.
-
30 Gurugram liquor shops without fire safety nod to be given notice: Officials
Gurugram: The Gurugram fire department has identified at least 30 liquor shops and their warehouses across the city which do not have a valid fire NOC (no objection certificate), said the officials on Thursday. This comes after a massive fire gutted a liquor shop on Golf Course Road on Monday (May 2) afternoon.
-
Delhi: Man accused of molesting students inside MCD-run school arrested
A 40-year-old man was arrested in Delhi on Friday for allegedly molesting two girls in a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area. The man had reportedly entered a classroom on April 30 when the students were waiting for their teacher after the morning assembly. He then allegedly undressed two minor girls and urinated in front of the students.
-
Covid-19 Updates on May 6: Cases surge, containment zones double in Bengaluru
According to the latest figures released by the Karnataka Health department total active cases recorded on May 5, 2022 stood at 1854, whereas 191 new cases have been reported. Bengaluru has witnessed a surge in cases, with total active cases reported to be 1743 and with 171 new cases added. Over 5 lakh Bengalureans have got a booster dose administered till. The number of active containment zones increased to eight on May 4.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics