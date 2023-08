Several prime areas in Bengaluru to face power cuts this weekend; Check full list

Bengaluru city will face scheduled power outages today and tomorrow, data uploaded onto the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company's (BESCOM) website said. These power cuts have been scheduled int he midst of several maintenance works being undertaken by both the BESCOM and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). The power supply companies have scheduled power cuts in Bengaluru between 10am and 4pm for most of the month. (HT File)

Here is a full list of areas that could be affected:

August 18, Friday

SS High Tech Hospital, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, Sp Office, Rto Office, Smk Nagara, Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara, M B Kere, Chaluvadi Kere, Kodigehalli, Gopalapura, Addagal, Rayalapadu, Gownipalli, Vadnal, Kanchinal, Medagondanahalli, Savehadlu, Pandomatti, Maravanji, Rapdatti, Goppenahalli And Surrounding Areas, Mayakonda, B Durga, Dindadahalli, Naraganahalli, Bullapura, Nalkunda, Basapura, Bommenahalli, Bhavihalla, Kodaganur, Anberu Village Limits, Mauneshwar, Basaveshwara, Trishul, Jayanagara, Ejukola, Nijalingappa, Maganagara Palike, Durgambhika, Harihara Tow, Hospet Station And Birla Polyfibres, Telagi Station, K. Bevinahally, Rachapura, Karadikere, Dabbeghtta, Cheluru, Hosakere, Hagalawadi, Nandihalli Sub-stations, Wilson Garden, Hombegowda Nagara, Sampagi Nagara, J. C. Road, Shanti Nagar, Bts Road, Richmond Circle, Residency Road, Sudhamanagara, K. H. Road, Shantinagar, Wilson Garden, Double Road, Subbaiah Circle, Siddayya Road, Lalbagh Road, Devarabisanahalli, Adarsha, Sai Shrustii, Sterling Ascentia, Samvi J V Hotel, Mylasandra, Ideal Homes, Uttarahalli, Sachidanandanagar, Gaanakalu, Beml Layout, Rajarajeshwari Temple, Pattanagere, Global Village, Bgs Hospital, part of Kengeri, Channasandra, Vaddarapalya, Uttarahalli, Poorna Prajna Layout, Bhcs Layout and Provident Sunworth Apartment.

August 19, Saturday

Durgambika Temple, Nituvalli, Rasthrothana School, Manikanta Circle, Sri Ram Badavane, Kariyamma Temple, Jayanagara A & B Block, Bhagiratha Circle, Jayanagara Church, Sps Nagara, BN Layout First, Basha Nagara 1-7th Cross, Rajaulla Mustafa Nagara, BD Layout, Ssm Nagara, Rajkumar Layout, Sjm Nagara, Smk Nagara, Babu Jagajeevana Nagara, Dodda Pete, Vijayalaxmi Road, Chowkipete, Basavaraj Pete, Hagedibba Circle, Ambedkar Circle, Chittanahalli, Kakkaragolla, Avaragolla, Shivali, Vijayanagara, Shaneshwara, Bathi, Narayana, Yaragunta, Amrthnagara, Neelanahalli, Nandigudi Jurisdiction, Banuvalli Jurisdiction, Kodagavalli, Chikpura, Hireguntanur, Bhemasamudra, Vaddarapalya, Bheemeshwara Temple, Turebailu Camp, Seebara, Beravara, N Ballekatte, Hosalli & Malali, Heggere, Yemmehatti, Nallikatte, Kolahal, Hegdehal, Vijapur, Shivanakere, Nandihalli, Bhadurgatta, Adavigollarahalli, Bharamasagara, Pamerahalli, Kogunde, Skm Industrial Feeder & Kodihalli, Konanur, Halaudara, Obalapura, Alagwadi, Palakihally, Madakaripura, Sirigere, Chikkenahalli, Alaghatta, Cheelangi, Kalkunte, Balighatte, Lakshmisagara, Vijapura, Maradi Anjaneya, Chikkalaghatta Nagara, Kelagote, Bank Colony, Gonuru, Belagatta, G R Halli, Vidhyanagara, C G Hally, Jcr Badavane, Chandravally, P K Hally, Mill Area, Annehal, Hullur, Pandarahalli, Jankonda, Siddapura, Mahadevanakatte, Godabnal, Sondekola, Sholapura, Kurubarahalli, Bn Halli, Singapura, Kakkaru, Madanayakanahalli, C G Halli, Yelavarthi, Hosagollarahatty, Rayanahalli, Suranahally, Inahalli, Chikkanakatte, Hirekandavadi, Gunjiganur, B Durga, Kadur, Kotehal, Chikandvadi, Chikjajur, Hireemmiganur, Arasanagatta, Kavalahatti, Aimangala, Barampura, Maradidevikere, Koverahatti, Kalvatti, Maradihalli, Burujinaroppa, Nulenuru, UP Hally, Nellikatte, Taalya, Mathighatta, Gollarahally, G Halli, Thekalavatti, Hulikere, Kolal, Emmiganuru, Madderu, Shivaganga, Hosakallahalli, Halekallahalli, Balenahalli, Ramajogihalli, Kuradihalli, Channapatna, Adanuru, Arenahalli, Aparasanahalli, Holalkere Town, Maderu, Bommanakatte, Chitrahalli, Malladihalli, Gundimadu, Malenahalli, Punujuru, Lokadahalalu, Cheeranahalli, Ramagiri Road, N G Halli, Gunderi, Thalikatte, Gowdihalli, Gangasamudra, Thuppadahalli, Kanivehalli, Kalkere, Nulenur, Kavalu, Hanumahalli, Muddapura, Rangapura, Bommakkanahalli, Kunabevu, Avalenahalli, Doddaghatta, Turuvanur, Kariyammanahatti, Kotehatti, Hunasekatte, Pelarahatty, J N Kote, Gollanakatte, Pallavagere, J C Halli, Hm Hole, Neralagunte Station, Drdo, Devarahatti, Nrlagethanahatti, Gowdagere, Gowripura, Nsyakanahatti, Hale Jogihatti, Rekalagere, Bg Halli, Tk Halli, Mallurahalli, Madadevapura, Gyarehalli, Tbnagara, Muttugaduru, Kalghatta, Andanur, Dandigenahalli, Hirehemmiganur, Thoppenahalli, Udugiri, Shivapura, Ramagatta, Kengunte, Dhumi, Kunagali, Holemalali, Agrahara, Yelapura, Sagaranahalli, M S Halli, Hemavati, Bandihally, Bommenahalli, Tyagtur, Benachigere, Hesarahalli, Belvatha, Mattigatta, M N Kote, Rampura, Nittur, Sopanahalli, Somalapur Grama Panchayat Limits, H. Nagenahalli, Gollahalli, Mathikere, Uddehoskere, Somalapura Town, Bagur, Sankapura, Gyarahalli, Mayasandra, Jadeya, Shettigowdanhalli, Siggehalli, Ettighhalli, Gm Palya, Ramaiah Reddy Layout, Vignyan Nagar, Ias Colony, Kas Colony, Ns Palya Industrial Area, Jhanvi Enclave, Ananth Layout, Bilekahalli, 4th T Block Jayanagar, 9th Block Jayanagar, East End Abcd Road, Bhel Layout, Srk Gardens, Nal Layout, Tilak Nagar, 9th Block Jayanagar, Partial 4th T Block, Shanthi Park And Apartment, Jayadeva Hospital, Ranka Colony Road, N S Palya Main Road, Grb Main Road, Jain Temple Road, Some Parts Of Btm 4th Stage, Vaishya Bank Colony, Btm 2nd Stage, Mchs Layout, Bhcs Layout, Shantiniketan School, Mico Layout, 7th Main, Mantri Apartment, Oracle, Ibm & Spar, Gurappanapalya, Timber Galli Road, Bismillah Nagar, Shobha Apartments, Divyashree Towers, Vega City Mall, Airtel Office, Bannerghatta Main Road, Keb Colony, Btm 1st Stage, Nimhans, Kidwai, Jayanagar 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th ,9th T Block Someshwaranagar, Wilson Garden, Accenture Ibc Tech Park, Rv Road, Mnk Park, Gandhi Bazar, Arehalli, Ittamadu, Ags Layout, Chikalsandra, Tg Layout, Bhuvneshwarinagar, Isro Layout, Kumarswamy Layout, Vittal Nagara, Vikram Nagar, Yelchenahalli, Bel Colony, Ramachandrapura, Jalahalli Village and Chamundeshwari Layout.