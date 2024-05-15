Sexual abuse case: SIT conducts raids in multiple locations in Karnataka's Hassan

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the sexual abuse cases against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, conducted raids at multiple places in and around Hassan district on Tuesday. Karnataka JD(S) leader HD Revanna with officials of a Special Investigation Team. (PTI)

ALSO READ | HD Revanna out of jail in woman kidnapping case

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to sources, the raids were carried out at the residences and offices of the close acquaintances of a BJP leader.

ALSO READ | ‘Get back Prajwal Revanna from Germany, hand him over to Karnataka govt’: Cong to PM

The searches were to trace the source of the leak of explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, they said.

ALSO READ | 2 sent to 14-day judicial custody for circulating explicit videos in Prajwal Revanna case

The MP, who is seeking reelection as an NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha seat is absconding and a blue corner notice has been issued by the Interpol.