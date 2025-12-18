Shilpa Shetty's Bengaluru restaurant Bastian booked for operating beyond closing hours

A popular Bengaluru restaurant co-founded by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has landed in legal trouble after police booked it for allegedly operating beyond permitted hours. Viral CCTV footage capturing a heated argument among patrons at actor Shilpa Shetty's Bengaluru pub heightened scrutiny, prompting police investigation into the establishment's operating hours.

A case has been registered against Bastian, a high-end restaurant located on St Mark’s Road, for violating government-mandated closing times. Police said the establishment was found functioning past authorised hours in the early hours of December 11, according to a PTI report.

Based on a complaint filed by a police officer on patrol duty, the Cubbon Park police registered an FIR on December 14 under relevant provisions of the Karnataka Police Act against the restaurant’s manager and staff. The FIR states that the outlet was found operating unauthorised at around 1:30 am after a tip-off that led officers to inspect the premises, PTI reported.

The matter gained wider attention after several media outlets reported a CCTV footage from inside the restaurant that began circulating online, showing a heated verbal exchange among a group of patrons. The visuals appeared to capture an argument linked to a billing issue, with raised voices and heckling, though no physical violence was seen.

According to an NDTV report, one of the individuals in the video was identified as Satya Naidu, a businessman and former Bigg Boss participant. However, the publication further said that Naidu denied any wrongdoing and said he had gone to the restaurant for dinner with friends.

Staff members were seen stepping in quickly to calm the situation and restore order.

Shilpa Shetty has been associated with the Bastian brand since 2019, when she reportedly partnered with restaurateur Ranjit Bindra.

Police officials have taken suo motu cognisance of the viral footage. Those involved have been asked to appear for questioning, and authorities said further action would depend on the outcome of the inquiry.

(With inputs from PTI)