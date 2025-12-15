Former Bigg Boss contestant's heated exchange at Shilpa Shetty's Bengaluru pub goes viral

Late-night footage from a Bengaluru pub linked to actor Shilpa Shetty has taken social media by storm, leading the police to step in and examine the incident. The videos, captured by CCTV cameras at Bastian, a pub located on St Mark’s Road, showed a verbal dispute breaking out among a group of patrons in the early hours of December 11, around 1:30 am. A billing dispute at a Bengaluru pub led to a heated argument captured on CCTV. Satya Naidu, linked to the incident, denied misconduct.(X)

The visuals reveal a tense argument and some heckling, but there are no signs of physical violence in the clips. Staff members at the pub can be seen stepping in promptly to defuse the situation and restore order.

Shilpa Shetty has been associated with the Bastian brand since 2019, when she partnered with its founder and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra. One of the individuals visible in the video is Satya Naidu, a businessman and former Bigg Boss participant, who is also known as the former spouse of a television presenter.

The disagreement stemmed from a minor issue related to settling the bill, which unexpectedly escalated into a heated exchange, said a report by the NDTV. However, the situation was brought under control without further incident.

Addressing the controversy, Satya Naidu has dismissed allegations of misconduct, stating that he had gone to the pub solely to have dinner with friends. He explained that the confusion occurred during payment and insisted that there was no physical confrontation.

The Central Division Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed that authorities have taken suo motu notice of the matter, said the report. Those involved have been asked to appear for questioning, and officials said a formal case would be registered if the investigation uncovers any serious violation.