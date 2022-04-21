Shooting in Haveri theatre after argument over seat, one seriously injured
In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man has been injured gravely after being shot twice in the stomach by an unidentified man at the Rajashree movie theatre in Haveri.
Both the victim and the accused were patrons of a screening of the recent release 'KGF: Chapter 2', starring Kannada actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt, among others. The victim, came to be known as Vasanthkumar Shivapur. He reportedly worked in agriculture fields and was a resident of Mugali village. According to reports, the theatre at which the incident occurred lies in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home constituency Shiggaon in Haveri district.
Shiggaon's police have reportedly told media that the victim came to watch the much-anticipated movie with his friends after a day of work. He reportedly rested his feet on the seat in front of him, which happened to be the accused's seat. Angered by this, an argument broke out in the theatre between the two, after which the accused left the theatre.
To everyone's shock, he reportedly came back with a pistol and fired at Vasantkumar. Eye witnesses have told media that the unidentified man fired shots three times - once in the air and twice in the victim's stomach. Reports said that people in the theatre ran outside in fear after the first shot was fired. The man who then shot Vasanthkumar twice, escaped and is currently absconding. Gravely injured Vasant was shifted and admitted to KIMS hospital by police who rushed to the spot, to undergo treatment. He is said to be out of danger.
According to reports, the police have not yet arrested anyone in the matter, but efforts are being made to nab the shooter. Police is reportedly also scanning a list of licensed gun holders from the nearby areas. Police have added that the injured person had no enmity with any other people. Therefore, this incident can be termed as an isolated occurrence with no hidden intent.
Haveri superintendent of police Hanumantharaya reportedly told local news daily that they have formed two teams to investigate the case and catch hold of the absconding shooter, and that they will reveal further details on the case after detaining the suspect.
As Covid cases rise, Punjab govt advises public to wear face masks again
More than a month after all Covid-related curbs were lifted in Punjab, the state government on Thursday issued an order, asking people to once again start wearing masks, particularly in public places. The border state removed all its Covid restrictions on March 15. Many of Punjab's neighbouring states, like Delhi and Haryana, have once again made face masks mandatory. Delhi reported as many as 1,009 fresh infections on Wednesday, up from 632 on April 19.
DU fest 2022: Joy for some, wait continues for the rest
After two years of zero on-ground activity in college campuses, the Delhi University fest season finally recommenced earlier this month. A third-year student of Kirori Mal College, Yash Narayan, who wanted to witness an offline fest before graduating, rues, “There has been no official notice but we don't have a student union to spearhead something as big as a college fest. So it's unlikely we will have one soon.”
Dalit bridegroom rides horse under police protection in Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal/Sagar: A 22-year-old Dalit bridegroom in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district rode a horse for hNeeraj Ahirwar's'marriage ritual under police protection after upper-caste villagers allegedly threatened him with consequences if he did so on Wednesday, said police. Police said they also put 11 people under preventive arrest. Some villagers belonging to the Lodhi community asked him not to rise a horse because he is a Dalit.
Maharashtra rescinds promotions, postings of 5 IPS officers
Mumbai: Maharashtra's home department on Thursday rescinded promotions and postings of five Indian Police Service officers hours after issuing orders in this regard. It did not specify the reasons behind the move, but people aware of the matter said a Shiv Sena minister's objections especially to postings of some of these officers in the Thane district prompted the move. Nationalist Congress Party's Dilip Datta Walse is the home minister in Maharashtra's Shiv Sena-led government.
Delhi Metro operations impacted on Blue line for 1 hour amid morning rush
An intermittent signalling problem led to operations being impacted on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro this morning, with the problem persisting for close to an hour and leading to trains being manually operated at restricted speeds. Trains were running at delays of 20-30 minutes during this period and the problem was fixed at around 10 am, officials said. Commuters too took to social media asking for clarity on the problem.
