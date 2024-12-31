Siddaramaiah appeals to Naxalites to surrender, join mainstream

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday appealed to the Naxalites (Maoists) involved in violent activities to surrender and join the democratic mainstream. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said under the surrender policy, financial assistance will be provided in phases.

He said the government has already formulated a surrender policy, which will be simplified and implemented effectively.

"Our government is determined to encourage all Naxals in Karnataka to surrender completely and reintegrate into the mainstream," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

"Naxals who surrender their weapons to the government will be eligible for incentives, skill training, and comprehensive rehabilitation measures, all of which will be undertaken with empathy and on a priority basis," he underlined.

The government will also take steps to expedite the resolution of cases against surrendered Naxals and ensure they receive necessary legal support, the chief minister assured the Left wing ultras.

He added that efforts are underway to identify and address the needs of those who have already surrendered, ensuring their successful rehabilitation.

Siddaramaiah, however, warned strict action against those engaging in violence.

"At the same time, I want to make it unequivocally clear that anyone engaging in violent or unlawful activities will face strict legal action from our government," he said.

According to him, several progressive and public-spirited leaders met him, emphasising the importance of Naxals joining the democratic mainstream and preventing any loss of life.

On November 20, a top Naxalite, Vikram Gowda, was killed in an encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force at Peetabailu village in Hebri in Udupi district, pointing to the active Naxal activities in the state.