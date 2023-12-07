Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Siddaramaiah directs steps to set up special court to try Gauri Lankesh, Kalburgi killings

Siddaramaiah directs steps to set up special court to try Gauri Lankesh, Kalburgi killings

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Dec 07, 2023 08:25 AM IST

Lankesh was killed in September, 2017 allegedly by the same gang which had shot dead famous litterateur Kalburgi 2 years earlier at his residence in Dharwad.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed officials to initiate measures to set up a special court to try the killings of Gauri Lankesh and M M Kalburgi for speedy disposal of the matters.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

ALSO READ | 46 per cent surge in crimes against children in Karnataka in 2022: NCRB

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The left-leaning Lankesh, a journalist was killed in September, 2017 here allegedly by the same gang which had shot dead famous litterateur Kalburgi 2 years earlier at his residence in Dharwad.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Top BJP leader's kin among 13 officials raided by Lokayukta

In an administrative note, Siddaramaiah said Gauri's sister Kavitha Lankesh and Kalburgi's wife Umadevi and apprised him about the delay in the hearing of their case.

ALSO READ | 'Brand Bengaluru' will develop city in systematic way: Karnataka Transport Minister

As they demanded that a special court with a full time judge be set up to hear the case, the Chief Minister asked the Additional Chief Secretary dealing with internal administration to look into it for necessary action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka crime gauri lankesh murder case gauri lankesh gauri lankesh murder siddaramaiah
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP