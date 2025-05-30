Siddaramaiah launches real-time 'CM Dashboard' for development monitoring

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday launched the Chief Minister’s Dashboard, a real-time governance platform offering integrated insights into the state's key development indicators. The dashboard monitors Karnataka’s performance across four main sectors.

The launch took place during a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs at Vidhana Soudha, news agency PTI reported.

Developed in-house by the Centre for e-Governance (CeG) and hosted at cmdashboard.karnataka.gov.in, the platform uses a microservices-based architecture and integrates data from various departments via APIs, removing the need for manual entry.

(Also Read: 6-year-old girl killed as heavy downpour causes landslides in Coastal Karnataka)

The dashboard monitors Karnataka’s performance across four main sectors:

Economic Growth (investments, welfare beneficiaries)

Legal/Judicial Management (RTI, Sakala disposals)

Infrastructure Development (roads, irrigation, renewable energy)

Citizen-Centric Governance (Guarantee Schemes, Janaspandana)

Officials say the dashboard aims to enhance transparency and decision-making, allowing public access to track key government schemes and service delivery in real-time.

Siddaramaiah reviews Mangaluru law and order situation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reviewed the law and order situation in Mangaluru, days after the murder of a Muslim youth in Bantwal triggered tensions in the coastal region. Prohibitory orders remain in force in parts of Dakshina Kannada district until May 30.

The Chief Minister met Congress MLC BK Hariprasad at his residence to discuss the unfolding situation. “We held a general discussion on the current atmosphere in Mangaluru. It is essential to foster communal harmony—there should be no hatred between Hindus and Muslims,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting. He added that Hariprasad has been asked to visit the region to help in peace-building efforts.

Referring to the pattern of retaliatory violence in Dakshina Kannada, Siddaramaiah assured strict legal action against all those involved, regardless of their political or social influence. “The law is above all, and we will act accordingly,” he said.

(Also Read: DK Shivakumar inspects flood-hit Manyata Tech Park, orders demolition of structures blocking water flow)