BJP's social media post sharing a poster on 'X' portraying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a "new age Ravan", has evoked strong reaction from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar hit out at BJP for 'Ravan' poster of Rahul Gandhi(CMO Karnataka )

While Siddaramaiah has retaliated by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Vote Hunter" in a post along with a poster, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, claimed that Rahul Gandhi's leadership has created a very big fear in the minds of the BJP as INDIA alliance is getting stronger.

"Stop focusing on 10 heads, Start focusing on the 10000000s of lives lost," Siddaramaiah said in a post on social media platform 'X' along with a poster of the prime minister calling him a "Vote Hunter".

Stating that Gandhi's leadership has created very big fear in the minds of everyone in the BJP, Shivakumar said, "INDIA (alliance) is going stronger, it is united and will be protected. INDIA has been formed after his (Rahul Gandhi) Bharat Jodo yatra, fearing it, they have put Ravana poster with ten heads."

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "One has to understand that there is a culture in north India which worships Ravana. Ahead of Rama and Ravana heading in to a war, Ravana helps Rama to make sankalpa (a ritual). Let me not discuss all those things now...let them (BJP) do anything. This shows how much they are afraid of Rahul Gandhi and his leadership."

The poster by BJP on Rahul Gandhi came out after the Congress posted on 'X' a picture of Narendra Modi with the caption "The Biggest Liar" and another calling him a "Jumla Boy" who was "going to hit the election rally soon".

In a sharp retort, the BJP on its official handle 'X' shared a poster of Gandhi with several heads with the title "Bharat Khatre Mein Hai - A Congress party production. Directed by George Soros".

