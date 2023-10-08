News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar hit out at BJP for 'Ravan' poster of Rahul Gandhi

Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar hit out at BJP for 'Ravan' poster of Rahul Gandhi

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Oct 08, 2023 09:52 AM IST

DK Shivakumar said that Gandhi's leadership has created very big fear in the minds of everyone in the BJP

BJP's social media post sharing a poster on 'X' portraying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a "new age Ravan", has evoked strong reaction from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar hit out at BJP for 'Ravan' poster of Rahul Gandhi(CMO Karnataka )
Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar hit out at BJP for 'Ravan' poster of Rahul Gandhi(CMO Karnataka )

Also Read - CM Siddaramaiah clarifies after Shivakumar's liquor licence in Karnataka statement sparks row

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

While Siddaramaiah has retaliated by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Vote Hunter" in a post along with a poster, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, claimed that Rahul Gandhi's leadership has created a very big fear in the minds of the BJP as INDIA alliance is getting stronger.

"Stop focusing on 10 heads, Start focusing on the 10000000s of lives lost," Siddaramaiah said in a post on social media platform 'X' along with a poster of the prime minister calling him a "Vote Hunter".

Stating that Gandhi's leadership has created very big fear in the minds of everyone in the BJP, Shivakumar said, "INDIA (alliance) is going stronger, it is united and will be protected. INDIA has been formed after his (Rahul Gandhi) Bharat Jodo yatra, fearing it, they have put Ravana poster with ten heads."

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "One has to understand that there is a culture in north India which worships Ravana. Ahead of Rama and Ravana heading in to a war, Ravana helps Rama to make sankalpa (a ritual). Let me not discuss all those things now...let them (BJP) do anything. This shows how much they are afraid of Rahul Gandhi and his leadership."

The poster by BJP on Rahul Gandhi came out after the Congress posted on 'X' a picture of Narendra Modi with the caption "The Biggest Liar" and another calling him a "Jumla Boy" who was "going to hit the election rally soon".

In a sharp retort, the BJP on its official handle 'X' shared a poster of Gandhi with several heads with the title "Bharat Khatre Mein Hai - A Congress party production. Directed by George Soros".

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out