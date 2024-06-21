 Singer Lucky Ali alleges senior IAS officer of grabbing farm land in Bengaluru, files complaint | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Singer Lucky Ali alleges senior IAS officer of grabbing farm land in Bengaluru, files complaint

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2024 04:08 PM IST

Ali alleged that the beaurcrat used the state resources and occupied the land illegally

Singer Lucky Ali filed a compliant against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, her husband Sudhir Reddy and brother-in-law Madhusudan Reddy with the Karnataka Lokayukta Police for allegedly grabbing his land in the outskirts of Bengaluru. Ali alleged that the beaurcrat used the state resources and occupied the land illegally.

The case has been registered at Yelahanka New Town police station in the city. The issue of trust-owned fram land between the singer and senior IAS officer is long standing. A few years ago, Lucky Ali took to social media and alleged that the local police are in support with the IAS officer and requested the higher officals to step into the issue. He also then claimed that 'land mafia' has conspired to grab the farm illegally. The property is reportedly located at Yelahanka's Kanchenahalli area.

The accused, Rohini Sindhuri was in news earlier for the public spat with another IPS officer D Roopa. A Right To Information activist accused IPS officer D Roopa of sending him Rohini Sindhuri’s private pictures a day after the Karnataka government removed the two officers from their posts without further postings for trading serious charges.

In a Facebook post then, Roopa listed 20 allegations against Sindhuri, including corruption. Roopa said Sindhuri levelled accusations against former minister Sa Ra Mahesh but did not prove them

