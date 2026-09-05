Over 3.64 million SIR notices issued in Karnataka yet to reach voters

Over 3.649 million notices issued under the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Karnataka are yet to reach voters, data from the chief electoral officer (CEO) indicated. Officials said they were rechecking enumeration data to resolve discrepancies before more people were called for hearings. The notices are being issued to voters whose details could not be mapped or were found to contain logical discrepancies. (AFP/ Representational)

CEO V Anbukumar’s office said on Friday that 43,81,141 notices were generated for voters classified under the “no mapping” and “anomalies” categories. Of these, 7,31,770 were delivered, leaving 36,49,371 pending distribution.

The notices are being issued to voters whose details could not be mapped or were found to contain logical discrepancies. Those receiving them are required to establish their Indian citizenship to continue on the rolls.

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Election officials recheck enumeration forms The scale of the exercise has also led officials to re-examine enumeration forms before serving further notices. Officials said some apparent discrepancies could be resolved by examining how information about family members had been entered and mapped.

An election official said the department was going back over the enumeration forms to correct cases that may have been wrongly flagged. Family details are being reassessed individually, including households with over five children, where children may have been linked to both parents for verification. In cases involving twins of the same age, officials may assign them to different parents in the records or seek birth certificates to establish the details, the official said.