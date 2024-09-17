Six individuals have been arrested in connection with communal violence that erupted in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, following reports of stone-pelting at two places of worship. Six arrested in connection to Mangaluru violence, 48-hour liquor ban imposed

Stones were thrown in Katipalla town, Dakshina Kannada, late on Sunday night. However, swift action by the authorities brought the situation under control, and no further incidents were reported.

Also Read - Bengaluru woman’s 12 am saree order for Onam via Swiggy Instamart sparks social media buzz

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal stated, "Six individuals have been arrested by the Mangaluru police for allegedly pelting stones at a mosque in Katipalla, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The suspects have been identified as Bharath Shetty, Chennappa, Nithin, Sujith Shetty, Annappa, and Preetham Shetty."

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday night when a group arrived on motorcycles and threw stones at the Majeedulla Huda Juma Masjid in Katipalla's 3rd Block. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Also Read - Dancing through the delay: Gujaratis turn Uttarakhand road into dance floor by playing garba

In response, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal held a protest in Dakshina Kannada over a social media post, leading to a minor scuffle with police.

To address the unrest, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan imposed a 48-hour ban on the sale of alcohol within the Bantwal Town Municipal Council limits.

"A 48-hour ban has been imposed on the sale of all types of liquor in Bantwal Town Municipal Council, following protests by Hindu groups over an alleged viral audio clip that escalated tensions," said Muhilan.

"The ban, effective immediately, aims to maintain law and order. Liquor shops and bars in the affected area will remain closed until further notice," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka minister and Congress leader MC Sudhakar, responding to the protests by VHP and Bajrang Dal, commented, “Mangaluru has always been a hotspot for communal issues. Politics here is often driven by such matters, so it's not surprising. On every minor issue, you'll see someone associated with the RSS or another group stirring tensions. Miscreants exist in every religion, and they are responsible for creating these problems.”