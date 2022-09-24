Six booked for air force student's death in Bengaluru; family suspects foul play

A 27-year-old air force student was found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room at Air Force Technical College (AFTC) in Bengaluru's Jalahalli on Wednesday. The police have also recovered a seven-page death note in which the student, identified as Ankit Kumar Jha, took the names of six persons, including those with the ranks of air commodore, group captain and wing commander, behind his extreme step.

All six persons have been booked by the Gangammanagudi police under section 302 of the IPC.

An officer involved in the investigation of the case told The New Indian Express that no arrests have been made so far. “It appears that he has died by hanging himself. The post-mortem report will ascertain the cause of the death. The statements of the suspects can indicate why the victim took the extreme step.”

Jha was discharged from service after a disciplinary enquiry and was upset about that. This cousin Richa Thakur alleged that this is a murder and not suicide.

“He was under severe mental trauma as disciplinary action was taken against him. He was also terminated in July. The details of his termination cannot be shared unless his parents allow me to do so. While taking to me over phone, Ankit told me that he was being forced to sign certain documents. We suspect he must have died around 4.30 pm on Wednesday after sending a message to his brother Aman, who was in Kochi," she told the publication.

The family also claimed they were not immediately made aware of his untimely demise. Thakur said the family had to visit the institute personally after multiple calls to the victim went unanswered. "We went there by 7pm, and learnt about his death,” she said.