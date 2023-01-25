SM Krishna among eight get Padma Awards

Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, who announced his retirement from active politics earlier this month, was chosen for the second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan, philanthropist and Infosys founder NR Narayanamurthy’s wife Sudha Murthy and writer S L Bhyrappa were awarded Padma Bhushan, on Wednesday.

Krishna served as the state’s chief minister from 1999 to 2004. Later, he served as the 19th governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008 and then also served as the minister of external affairs from 2009 to October 2012. He joined the BJP after leaving Congress in March 2017.

The veteran leader, who is from the dominant Vokkaliga community, was reportedly sidelined by the party in the old Mysuru region. However, Krishna has said he was gradually stepping aside from public life, citing age as the reason. The Padma Vibhushan is being seen as an attempt to woo the Vokkaligga community ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Meanwhile, another 91 achievers have received the Padma Shri award. Padma Shri awards from the state went to Khadar Valli Dudekula (science and engineering), folk artist Rani Machaiah, Thamata exponent P Munivenkatappa, Bidri craft exponent Shah Rasheed Ahmed Qadri and archaeologist S Subbaraman.

The poll-bound state received the highest number of Padma awards - eight, followed by Andhra Pradesh with seven.

Padma awards are one of the highest civilian awards of the country, which are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in certain select categories which include Art, Social Work, Public Affairs, Science & Engineering, Trade & Industry, Medicine, Literature & Education, Civil Service and Sports. Awards are also given for propagation of Indian culture, protection of human rights, wildlife protection among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. “India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory,” he said.