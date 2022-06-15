Star Air launches direct flight between Bidar and Bengaluru

With an ardent effort to strengthen Karnataka's regional connectivity, Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt Ltd operating under the brand name Star Air is set to launch its new regional destination Bidar from Bengaluru. The non-stop flight will begin operations w.e.f June 15, 2022, and will be its 18th destination.

With only limited flights flying to the architectural and religious city of Bidar, Star Air is proud to have the honor of flying passengers to the 'City of Whispering Monuments.' Famous for its Bidri handicrafts, rich history, and religious significance to the Sikh community, Bidar has transformed itself into a confluence of urban development and cultural heritage.

With this launch, Star Air will operate its Embraer 145 jets to the cool and picturesque hills of Bidar, making it the perfect destination for a getaway holiday. As air connectivity is both an economic enabler as well as an employment growth engine, flights to the new destination will not only strengthen tourism but also boost the socio-economic growth of the city.

As the launch to Bidar marks itself as a symbol of better connectivity and networking, Shrenik Ghodawat, MD - Star Air, said, "We are pleased to announce Bidar as our 18th destination. The launch of Bidar to Bengaluru would enable business and leisure travel growth between these cities. As we intend to provide easy access of flying to the common man, we are also proud to contribute to the growth of the regional destinations we fly to. We hope to continue connecting our loyal passengers to many other regional and picturesque cities of India in the times to come."

Star Air will operate four times a week between Bidar and Bengaluru on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The schedule of these flights has been planned to offer passengers the most reasonable prices under the popular UDAN scheme.

The flight service between Bengaluru and Bidar covers 520km of this distance in just 1 hour 10 minutes instead of 8-12 hours via other modes of transportation. Tourists can also visit Kalaburagi, Nanded, Nizamabad, and Hyderabad as they lie in close proximity to Bidar.

Currently, Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 18 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhuj, and Bidar. For more information, please visit www.starair.in. One can also connect with Star Air on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Sanjay Ghodawat.

It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

