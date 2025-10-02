‘Stop moving vehicles’: Sarcastic Reddit post slams minister’s response to Bengaluru roads

A sarcastic social media post mocking the state of Bengaluru’s roads has gone viral, drawing attention to crumbling infrastructure and perceived government apathy. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar faces backlash for his comment over poor road conditions in Bengaluru. (ANI)

Titled “Stop Moving Vehicles Bengaluru”, the post was shared on Reddit and ridicules a recent comment by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. In response to a question about a newly built road already peeling off, the minister reportedly replied: “Accountability? Immediately the vehicles move, that’s why it happens.”

ALSO READ | Bellandur apartment's rules restricting visitors for tenants in Bengaluru spark backlash

The Reddit user, clearly frustrated by the state of the city’s roads, responded with biting sarcasm: “Crux here is to not move the vehicle because contractors are god men who did a fantastic job!”

A video of the minister’s interaction, linked in the comments section of the post, shows what users claim is a dismissive attitude towards accountability in public works.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Rapido driver gives a stranded techie petrol from his own bike during Durga Puja

Bengaluru’s pothole problem The post adds fuel to an ongoing public outcry over the city’s poor road quality, particularly after the monsoon season, which has left many streets riddled with potholes and half-finished repairs. Citizens have frequently reported accidents, damage to vehicles, and traffic snarls due to deteriorating roads.

Many netizens joined in on the conversation, with one comment reading, “They never hold someone accountable. Somebody cuts the road to lay wire or pipe and they leave as it is. Don't know how the bill gets passed without filling the dig they made. Then one day it is also closed when there is an issue on potholes. So our hard earned money goes down the drain twice.”

ALSO READ | Bengaluru tops nation in dowry harassment cases in 2023, says NCRB data: Report

“OP I witnessed in shivaji nagar they are dumping concrete mix in street to fill potholes as early as 4 o clock so nobody sees how pathetic they are at job, it's temporary of even temporary. Zero accountability and sense of responsibility,” another comment stated.