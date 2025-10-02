‘Stop moving vehicles’: Sarcastic Reddit post slams minister’s response to Bengaluru roads

A sarcastic social media post mocking the state of Bengaluru’s roads has gone viral, drawing attention to crumbling infrastructure and perceived government apathy.
Titled “Stop Moving Vehicles Bengaluru”, the post was shared on Reddit and ridicules a recent comment by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. In response to a question about a newly built road already peeling off, the minister reportedly replied: “Accountability? Immediately the vehicles move, that’s why it happens.”
The post adds fuel to an ongoing public outcry over the city’s poor road quality, particularly after the monsoon season, which has left many streets riddled with potholes and half-finished repairs. Citizens have frequently reported accidents, damage to vehicles, and traffic snarls due to deteriorating roads.
Many netizens joined in on the conversation, with one comment reading, “They never hold someone accountable. Somebody cuts the road to lay wire or pipe and they leave as it is. Don't know how the bill gets passed without filling the dig they made. Then one day it is also closed when there is an issue on potholes. So our hard earned money goes down the drain twice.”
“OP I witnessed in shivaji nagar they are dumping concrete mix in street to fill potholes as early as 4 o clock so nobody sees how pathetic they are at job, it's temporary of even temporary. Zero accountability and sense of responsibility,” another comment stated.