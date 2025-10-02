Bengaluru Rapido driver gives a stranded techie petrol from his own bike during Durga Puja

A man’s interaction with a Bengaluru Rapido rider has warmed people’s hearts on social media. In a tweet, the man recalled how the driver helped him when his vehicle ran out of fuel in the middle of the road. A heart-touching gesture by a Rapido driver during Durga Puja in Bengaluru has piqued people’s interest on X. (X/@HiSohan)

“Bengaluru is awesome! I rented a scooter to travel Durga Puja with my friends. And before reaching the first petrol pump, my scooter was out of fuel!” the X user wrote.

He expressed that, unable to see a way out of the jam, he booked a Rapido and explained the situation to the driver. He wanted to use the Rapido to go to a nearby petrol pump to get fuel, but his plans ran into a hurdle when he learned that he could not get petrol in a bottle in Bengaluru.

“I called in a Rapido, explained my situation and said, let's go to a petrol pump, but you don't get petrol in a bottle there. And the traffic meant pushing the scooter to the petrol pump would be near impossibility!”

That is when the Rapido driver became a saviour and gave the X user petrol from his own bike.

“Then my Rapido driver gave me petrol from his tank!! I didn't even ask!! I was speaking Hindi, he was accommodating, and he later helped me get my scooter started and initially refused to take the money for the fuel even!”

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Same happened with me in Goa.” Another added, “This is the REAL BENGALURIAN! And you too are one of us!” A third commented, “Bengaluru traffic is so bad you can run out of fuel while waiting for the signal to turn green.”

A fourth wrote, “I always say, whenever I speak to people from other states, I never felt anyone forced to speak any particular language. We speak whatever suits us there. I have friends from almost every state of India except a few states in the east. All this language war is political.”