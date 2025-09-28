Woman praises Rapido rider for staying with her on empty road at midnight: 'Humanity is still there'

A woman’s clip has gone viral on social media after she described how a Rapido rider chose to stay with her on an empty road at midnight while she was waiting for her friend. In the widely shared video, the woman is seen standing on a deserted street alongside the rider. A viral video showed a woman at midnight being accompanied by a Rapido rider on an empty road.(X)

Speaking in a mix of Hindi and English, she says, “Guys, listen, I just got back from Garba night and realised I don’t have the keys to my flat. My flatmate is out, so I’ve been waiting for her. It’s almost midnight now, and while I was waiting, the Rapido driver offered to stay back with me. He said, ‘Madam, I’ll stay with you until your friend comes back.’ And that is just so sweet. Like, humanity is still there.”

A contrasting viral incident

The positive video comes shortly after another Rapido-related clip had gone viral for very different reasons. In that instance, an Instagram user named Priyanka filmed herself during a ride but fell off mid-journey. Recalling the experience, she wrote, “Rapido ek bs aap logo pe khud se jyada bhrosa tha, apne b tod diya. Well, jokes apart, I am okay and went straight to office post this incident.”

She further alleged that the driver dismissed her request for a helmet, rode recklessly, and eventually collided with another two-wheeler in front of a Delhi Police vehicle. Priyanka criticised the service, writing, “@rapidoapp @rapidocaptain should hire responsible people, not these nonchalant guys who ride like they have nine lives.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Rapido later responded in the comments: “Thank you for confirming that you're fine. As per your request, we are not taking any action against the captain involved. However, if you face any similar issue in future rides, please feel free to reach out to us, we will be more than happy to assist you.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)