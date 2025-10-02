Apartment rules restricting visitors for tenants in Bengaluru spark backlash

A residential apartment complex in the heart of Green Glen Layout, Bellandur, Bengaluru has come under public scrutiny after a Reddit post alleged that the apartment association is enforcing restrictive visitor policies that some residents see as an overreach. Bengaluru has seen several such incidents of late, wherein landlords have a list of demands for their tenants.

The controversy erupted when a Reddit user claimed, “Apparently the apartment association…thinks tenants shouldn’t have visitors.” The post quickly gained attention online, with several users echoing concerns about what they see as excessive control over tenants' rights.

At the centre of the debate are the newly introduced "Security Procedure for Multi-Tenant Visitor Management" rules by the apartment association, which appear to apply specifically to rented units in the complex.

According to the guidelines, tenants are required to register their guests at the security gate every day or night of their stay. Guests must be received at the gate by the host tenant, logged again upon exit, and personally escorted to the apartment. If a guest stays more than three days in a month (not necessarily consecutively), the tenant must get written consent from the apartment owner and inform the estate manager and management committee. Guests cannot stay beyond 15 days in a month unless it is due to a medical emergency or official government matters.

Even visiting family members are classified as “guests” under the policy. Additionally, the circular discourages smoking on balconies and restricts gatherings for celebrations or protests.

Several social media users reacted with frustration on the rules, with one writing, “'multi-tenanted' - some tech bro (probably now tech uncle) came up with this code word for ‘bachelors’.”

“Wish people read this before taking up these flats for rents. Once there are no tenants (unlikely given the supply and demand) these so called owners will be down on their knees to change these stupid rules. These are created to exploit the bachelors unfortunately. Feel bad for folks who are forced to take these flats,” another posted.