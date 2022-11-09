Sunny Leone's photo appears on entrance exam hall ticket in Karnataka

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's picture was printed on the exam hall ticket of candidate who sat for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022) in the southern state's Ballari district on Sunday. A photograph of the hall ticket rapidly went viral online, prompting state education minister BC Nagesh's office to issue a statement.

"The system takes whatever photo they attach... when asked (if she had put Sunny Leone's photo on the admit card) she said her husband's friend had uploaded her information," the minister said. A detailed inquiry has been ordered, news agency PTI said.

The incident took place at the Rudrappa College in Ballari after the candidate produced the hall ticket - with Sunny Leone's image - after which the principal lodged a police complaint.

Police told PTI the 'error' occurred when the application was submitted online, although it is unclear how officials allowed the ticket to be processed. The education department told PTI it has no role in generating the hall ticket as that process was done solely by the candidates.

"The department has no role in whatever media is reporting on this issue. Yet we have requested the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those responsible for the incident," the Public Instruction Department said in its clarification.

The candidate said she did not fill the application online but asked others to do it for her.

Meanwhile - and with one eye on next year's Assembly election - the opposition Congress has slammed the ruling BJP on this issue, with the state unit's social media chief, BR Naidu, tweeting: "What else can be expected from the party watching the blue film in the House?"

Naidu was referring to a shocking incident in 2012 when two BJP ministers were caught watching a pornographic video while the Karnataka Assembly was in session.

Co-operation minister Lakshmana V Savadi was filmed watching porn on his mobile phone, and women and child development minister CC Patil was caught peeping at the clip.

