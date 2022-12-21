'Take Covid booster shot, only 20% of people in Karnataka got it': K Sudhakar

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar appealed to people to take the precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine amid the spike in cases in some countries. The minister also said the state government will monitor the positive cases at Bengaluru airport and send samples to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) to detect the new strains of the virus.

His appeal comes even as Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the Covid-19 situation in view of a sudden spurt in cases in China and a few other countries. He also directed the officials to be alert about the new strains and strengthen surveillance.

“Sudden increase in Covid cases in some countries around the world is a wakeup call for us. Only 20% of the people in the state have received the precautionary dose vaccine so far, I request everyone to get the precautionary dose vaccine without fail and join hands with the government in this fight,” K Sudhakar tweeted.

???????????? ??? ????????? ?????? ????????? ?????? ?????????????????? ???? ????????? ????.



?????????? ?????? ???? 20% ???? ????? ????????????? ???? ????? ??????????????,?????? ?????? ????????????? ???? ????? ?????????? ? ?????????? ??????? ???? ????????????? ???? ??????????.

1/2 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) December 21, 2022

As countries like China and the US are witnessing the surge in the number of cases, the minister said international air travel will be monitored at Bengaluru. “We will monitor at the airport and try to send all positive cases to INSACOG to know what kind of strains are being witnessed,” the minister told news agency ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON