Bengaluru South MP and BJP leader Tejasvi Surya asked the city residents for feedback on Namma Metro, which is recording huge footfalls on a daily basis. Surya said that he is committed to making metro travel easy for the passengers. Tejasvi Surya asks Bengaluru people for feedback to improvise metro travel, commuters bat for last mile connectivity

Also Read - Bengaluru army officer schools motorist for driving in the wrong direction on a busy road. Video

In an X post, the second time MP wrote, “I'm committed to making metro travel in Bengaluru smoother and more accessible for everyone. To do this, I need your help. We know that getting to the metro station easily and comfortably is crucial for more residents to embrace this fantastic mode of transport. We want to hear from you about where 'Additional Feeder Buses' are needed or how current services can be improved.”

The BJP MP also provided his e-mail ID for Bengaluru people to send him feedback for the improvement of services. He said that he would discuss the feedback with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Bengaluru Metro Transportation Corporation (BMTC). “Leave your thoughts as replies to this post, or email me on contact@tejasvisurya.in. I’ll be taking your feedback to BMTC and BMRCL to push for the improvements you need. Let’s make commuting easier and more enjoyable for all,” he added.

Also Read - Bengaluru's Purple Line metro services partially disurpted after doors fail to open

Meanwhile, people chipped in their suggestions for improving public transport in the tech capital. A techie named Siddarth Pai wrote, “Need contactless user friendly App for BMTC and Bangalore metro combined ! Where ppl can get tickets on the phone and scan QR code or NFC to enter the stations.”

Another user suggested electric autos for last mile connectivity of metro commuters. “On roads perpendicular to the metro, for a distance of up to 2kms, run battery-operated autos. Vehicle owned by metro; driver paid for by metro. These vehicles just shuttle in this 2km patch. Any person wanting to travel on the metro can hop onto this vehicle. Nominal/free charge,” the user said.