Tejasvi celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, cycles from Bengaluru to Kolar
On Sunday, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya cycled 75 kilometres from Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to Kolar to commemorate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'
450 riders, including Surya, completed the ride in less than 5 hours which was flagged off at 7 a.m. The concept was well-received by the city's cycling community. S Muniswamy, the MP for Kolar, also joined the ride from Narsapura, which is on the border between the two cities.
A 7.5-kilometer ride, which was also part of the 'Cycle 2 Freedom' event, drew nearly 300 participants. A total of 750 cyclists participated in the event. "The Cycle 2 Freedom ride honors Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," Surya explained.
“India's sporting culture and fitness lifestyle have changed dramatically under Modi's leadership. Through World Yoga Day, the Fit India Movement, and the Olympics campaign, the government has encouraged community participation in growing its sporting ecosystem. Cycle 2 Freedom is a community-building event that encourages residents to stay fit, healthy, and active,” he elaborated.
The two elected representatives Surya and Muniswamy flagged off the ride in the presence of other distinguished guests such as Dr. KY Venkatesh, a Padmashri awardee for his work in promoting Para Sports, Anand, a para-athlete who has won medals for India, and others. Surya's social media platforms broadcasted the event live to encourage a larger audience to engage in exercise routines.
Muniswamy, a member of the Kolar Legislative Assembly, urged more young people to participate in large numbers and promote a healthy lifestyle. "The event is expected to have a positive impact on our society and to serve as a source of motivation for citizens. Cycling has numerous health benefits, and raising awareness about them is critical "he added Decathlon, Fast & Up, Jayant Pro bikes and Fitness, Firefox, Bangalore Randonneurs, Rekard, and the Nithya Niranthara Seva Trust sponsored the event.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics