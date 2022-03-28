Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Tejasvi celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, cycles from Bengaluru to Kolar
bengaluru news

Tejasvi celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, cycles from Bengaluru to Kolar

The 7.5-kilometer fun ride, which was also part of the 'Cycle 2 Freedom' event, attracted over 300 bikers.
Representational image (Source: twitter.com)
Representational image (Source: twitter.com)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 11:06 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

On Sunday, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya cycled 75 kilometres from Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to Kolar to commemorate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

450 riders, including Surya, completed the ride in less than 5 hours which was flagged off at 7 a.m. The concept was well-received by the city's cycling community. S Muniswamy, the MP for Kolar, also joined the ride from Narsapura, which is on the border between the two cities.

A 7.5-kilometer ride, which was also part of the 'Cycle 2 Freedom' event, drew nearly 300 participants. A total of 750 cyclists participated in the event. "The Cycle 2 Freedom ride honors Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," Surya explained.

“India's sporting culture and fitness lifestyle have changed dramatically under Modi's leadership. Through World Yoga Day, the Fit India Movement, and the Olympics campaign, the government has encouraged community participation in growing its sporting ecosystem. Cycle 2 Freedom is a community-building event that encourages residents to stay fit, healthy, and active,” he elaborated.

The two elected representatives Surya and Muniswamy flagged off the ride in the presence of other distinguished guests such as Dr. KY Venkatesh, a Padmashri awardee for his work in promoting Para Sports, Anand, a para-athlete who has won medals for India, and others. Surya's social media platforms broadcasted the event live to encourage a larger audience to engage in exercise routines.

Muniswamy, a member of the Kolar Legislative Assembly, urged more young people to participate in large numbers and promote a healthy lifestyle. "The event is expected to have a positive impact on our society and to serve as a source of motivation for citizens. Cycling has numerous health benefits, and raising awareness about them is critical "he added Decathlon, Fast & Up, Jayant Pro bikes and Fitness, Firefox, Bangalore Randonneurs, Rekard, and the Nithya Niranthara Seva Trust sponsored the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out