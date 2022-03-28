Tejasvi celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, cycles from Bengaluru to Kolar

On Sunday, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya cycled 75 kilometres from Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to Kolar to commemorate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

450 riders, including Surya, completed the ride in less than 5 hours which was flagged off at 7 a.m. The concept was well-received by the city's cycling community. S Muniswamy, the MP for Kolar, also joined the ride from Narsapura, which is on the border between the two cities.

A 7.5-kilometer ride, which was also part of the 'Cycle 2 Freedom' event, drew nearly 300 participants. A total of 750 cyclists participated in the event. "The Cycle 2 Freedom ride honors Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," Surya explained.

“India's sporting culture and fitness lifestyle have changed dramatically under Modi's leadership. Through World Yoga Day, the Fit India Movement, and the Olympics campaign, the government has encouraged community participation in growing its sporting ecosystem. Cycle 2 Freedom is a community-building event that encourages residents to stay fit, healthy, and active,” he elaborated.

Cyclists from Kolar led by their energetic MP Shri @bjp_muniswamy joined the #Cycle2Freedom ride at Narsapura in large numbers.



Grateful to them for adding strength & joining the #FitIndia movement.#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav @BJYM pic.twitter.com/FuXnn8obpe — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 27, 2022

The two elected representatives Surya and Muniswamy flagged off the ride in the presence of other distinguished guests such as Dr. KY Venkatesh, a Padmashri awardee for his work in promoting Para Sports, Anand, a para-athlete who has won medals for India, and others. Surya's social media platforms broadcasted the event live to encourage a larger audience to engage in exercise routines.

Muniswamy, a member of the Kolar Legislative Assembly, urged more young people to participate in large numbers and promote a healthy lifestyle. "The event is expected to have a positive impact on our society and to serve as a source of motivation for citizens. Cycling has numerous health benefits, and raising awareness about them is critical "he added Decathlon, Fast & Up, Jayant Pro bikes and Fitness, Firefox, Bangalore Randonneurs, Rekard, and the Nithya Niranthara Seva Trust sponsored the event.