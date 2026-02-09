Tejasvi Surya detained amid Bengaluru metro fare hike protests; BJP MP slams govt's ‘shameful’ act

BJP Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has been detained by police amid protests against the proposed Bengaluru Metro fare hike. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized the government for prioritizing detentions over improving public transport and infrastructure. (PTI)

Speaking during the protest, Surya said it was “shameful” that the state government was detaining protesters instead of improving roads, infrastructure and civic amenities, adding that the demand was for affordable public transport for Bengaluru’s residents, news agency PTI reported.

Surya later accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of forcing the fare hike while misleading the public by blaming the Centre for the decision. "It is shameful that instead of providing better roads, infrastructure and amenities, the state government is forcing and detaining. We are asking for affordable public transport," he said.

Slamming chief minister Siddaramaiah, Surya questioned how the CM had earlier directed a reduction in metro fares if he now claims the state has no authority over fare fixation. "Where did CM get the authority to direct the reduction or revision of fares last time? If he didn't have authority, like he claims now, to fix or increase the price, where did he get authority to reduce or revise the price? The answer to your question lies there. Cut the drama," the BJP MP wrote on X on Sunday.

The remarks came amid a public spat between the Karnataka government and the Centre, with both sides trading blame over the proposed fare hike. Earlier on Sunday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it had put the implementation of the annual fare revision, scheduled from February 9, on hold until further orders. BMRCL said the decision on revised fares would be taken up by its board and communicated after review, indicating that a final call is still pending.

Surya told reporters that commuters were upset over frequent fare revisions, and also alleged that the state government had repeatedly asked the Fare Fixation Committee to increase metro fares, including proposing a 5 per cent hike that would burden commuters, according to news agency ANI.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, however, maintained that no one had sought his opinion on the fare hike and pointed out that the Fare Fixation Committee was headed by a Union Secretary.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)