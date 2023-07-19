Terror accused planned attacks in Bengaluru and other parts of India: Karnataka home minister

After the arrest of five suspected terror accused in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said that the accused were planning to conduct attacks in Bengaluru and other parts of the country. He also said that the investigation is on to find out which terror organisation they belong to. Congress leader G Parameshwara in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(AP File Photo)

Speaking at Karnataka assembly, Parameshwara said, “Bengaluru police arrested five accused and the investigation is going on to find out which terror group they are from. The terrorists were planning various attacks in Bengaluru and other parts of the country with the weapons that were seized. The CCB has done a commendable job in tracking down the terror suspects.” The minister also said that CM Siddaramaiah was briefed about the ongoing investigation of alleged terrorists.

Meanwhile CM Siddaramaiah also said that the government is committed towards the safety of Bengaluru people. “We are always ready to track down those involved in any kind of anti-national activities including terrorist activities and root out such forces from the state. Our government is committed to providing a safe life to everyone in the state,” he tweeted.

The five suspects who were arrested on Wednesday morning were identified as Sayed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir, and Jahid. Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said, “All the accused including the one who is absconding were a part of a murder case in 2017. In Jail, they met Nazir, an accused in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts and he seems to have radicalised these individuals. The five suspected terrorists are from different areas of Bengaluru, and were suspected to have made a meticulous plan to blast here”

