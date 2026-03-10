Bengaluru, Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing gold jewellery and cash worth lakhs from the house of a real estate businessman here by posing as policemen and entering the premises on the pretext of checking CCTV footage in connection with a case, police said on Tuesday. Three held for robbery at businessman's house in Bengaluru

With the arrest of the accused, out of the robbed assets, 429 grams of gold jewellery and ₹10 lakh in cash, worth a total of ₹52.90 lakh, have been seized, they said.

The matter came to light on February 16 when the resident of BEL Layout here lodged a complaint at Byadarahalli police station here, police said.

According to the complaint, while he and his wife were at home that afternoon, a man introduced himself as a Police Sub-Inspector from Yelahanka police station and said he wanted to check the CCTV footage of the house in connection with a case under investigation.

When the victim told him that he didn't know to operate the CCTV monitor, the accused brought one of his associates who pretended to operate the CCTV monitor, he alleged.

After locking the door, the accused in uniform threatened the complainant and his wife with a knife, tied their hands and legs, a senior police officer said.

The accused then robbed about 677 grams of various gold ornaments kept in a cupboard in a room, ₹20 lakh cash and two mobile phones before fleeing, he said.

During the investigation, police gathered information that the main accused involved in the robbery was released on parole from Hindalga Jail in Belagavi. After committing the robbery at the house in Bengaluru, he returned to jail, he added.

Later, he was taken into police custody, during which he revealed the names of two other associates, police said.

He also disclosed that part of the robbed jewellery had been kept in one of his associates' house in Shivamogga while the remaining was hidden at his house in RR Nagar, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.