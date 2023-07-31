Tirupati Laddus will no longer be made using Nandini ghee. Here is why

The iconic Tirupati Laddus will no longer be made using the ghee of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) run Nandini dairy, said KMF president Bhima Nayak. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has given the ghee tender to a different company after the price hike of Nandini milk products. Tirupati Laddus will no longer be made using Nandini ghee(PTI)

Speaking with the reporters at Ballari, Nayak said, “As we announced a hike in the milk price from August 1, the ghee prices will also go up. The TTD has found a new company which provides them ghee to make Tirupati Laddus at a cheaper price. So, after many years, we had to stop the supply of Nandini ghee to TTD.”

He also said that the ghee of Nandini is made of global standards and other brand ghee cannot match its quality. “I think that the laddus will not be the same anymore. I can also assure that Nandini provides the best ghee in the market and goes through all quality checks. If any brand is supplying ghee for a lesser price than Nandini, I assume that the quality will be compromised,” the KMF president said. Nandini is reportedly supplying ghee to make Tirupati laddus for over 50 years now.

Tirumala Tirupati, which is visited by lakhs of devotees every week, is a popular spiritual place located in Andhra Pradesh. Laddus are considered as the offering to lord Balaji, and it is also a popular Prasad which is usually taken by the devotees to home.

On Thursday, The Karnataka cabinet gave the green signal for a ₹3 per liter hike in the price of Nandini milk.

“The milk [toned] that costs ₹39 will be sold at ₹42 per liter from August 1. Elsewhere, it is sold between ₹54 and ₹56 per litre. In Tamil Nadu the price is ₹44 per litre,” said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

