Toll to kick in on Karnataka stretch of Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway: Car users to pay up to 190

Motorists driving on the Karnataka stretch of the much-anticipated Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway, from Hedigenabele (near Hoskote) to Sundarapalya (near KGF), will soon need to pay toll charges, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) finalising the rates, reported The Times of India. The 71-km stretch, unofficially open to traffic for over seven months, will begin toll collection once the system is fully integrated and district-level coordination is complete. An aerial view shows partially opened stretch of Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway in Hoskote.(AFP)

According to the report, a one-way trip on cars and jeeps from Hedigenabele to Sundarapalya will cost ₹185, while the return journey will be ₹275. In the reverse direction, the single trip is marginally higher at ₹190. A monthly pass for 50 trips will cost ₹6,105 in one direction and ₹6,260 in the reverse.

Other details about Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway

The toll rates vary by vehicle category and direction of travel. Light commercial vehicles (LCVs), light goods vehicles (LGVs), and minibuses will be charged ₹295 for a one-way trip from Hedigenabele to Sundarapalya and ₹445 for a round trip. From Sundarapalya to Hedigenabele, the rates are slightly higher at ₹305 and ₹455 respectively.

Heavy vehicles like trucks and buses will be charged ₹620 for a single journey from Hedigenabele and ₹930 for a round trip. Coming from Sundarapalya, the rates rise to ₹635 and ₹955.

Four toll plazas will manage the collection, located at Hedigenabele, Agrahara, Krishnarajapura, and Sundarapalya, ensuring tolling is distance-based.

The expressway, designed for high-speed travel with limits reaching up to 120 kmph, has become a preferred route for commuters heading to KGF and eastern Karnataka. However, its official launch was delayed, and the absence of enforcement has led to several violations, most notably, the illegal entry of two-wheelers, which are strictly prohibited.

Two-wheeler riders have reportedly been accessing the road by slipping through incomplete sections of the boundary wall, leading to several safety incidents. The NHAI has now requested clearance to deploy home guards at toll plazas and key vulnerable spots until the fencing is fully secured.