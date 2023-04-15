Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Traffic advisory ahead of IPL match in Bengaluru; Check alternative routes

Traffic advisory ahead of IPL match in Bengaluru; Check alternative routes

ByYamini C S
Apr 15, 2023 10:17 AM IST

In light of the IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru today, the city traffic police issued an advisory. Check alternative routes here.

Bengaluru is set to see an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium today. In this light, the Bengaluru traffic police department issued a fresh traffic advisory, blocking vehicular movement in some areas and providing alternative routes instead.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing against the Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.(PTI)

“In view of IPL cricket match in Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru city, arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” the Bengaluru city traffic police wrote on Twitter.

The guidelines will be imposed from 12:30 pm to 9:00 pm on Saturday.

Residents and commuters will be prohibited from parking on the following roads:

  • Central Street Road, Cubbon Road, St Marks Road, Museum Road
  • Queens Road, M G Road, M G Road to Cubbon road, Rajbhavan Road
  • Kasturiba Road, Ambedkar Veedhi Road, Trinity Jn, Lavelle road
  • Vittal Malya raod and Nrupathunga road

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

Goods vehicles from Siddalingaiah circle towards M G road will be diverted via Residency road. KSRTC and private buses from Siddalingaiah circle towards M G road will also be diverted via Residency road. Meanwhile, goods vehicles will not be allowed to ply on Queens road, the department said.

The department also listed places for the pubic to park their vehicles, saying that they are however subject to availability.

  • LIB City Parking lot, Kings road, BRV Ground below metro lane, Kanteerava Stadium
  • BMTC Traffic Transit Management Centres (TTMC) Shivajinagar first floor and old KGID building

“The public are requested to co-operate,” the traffic police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rcb ipl twitter bengaluru indian premier league match royal challengers bangalore delhi capitals dc ksrtc park parking saturday shivajinagar traffic management
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP