Traffic advisory ahead of IPL match in Bengaluru; Check alternative routes

Bengaluru is set to see an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy stadium today. In this light, the Bengaluru traffic police department issued a fresh traffic advisory, blocking vehicular movement in some areas and providing alternative routes instead.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing against the Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.(PTI)

“In view of IPL cricket match in Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru city, arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” the Bengaluru city traffic police wrote on Twitter.

The guidelines will be imposed from 12:30 pm to 9:00 pm on Saturday.

Residents and commuters will be prohibited from parking on the following roads:

Central Street Road, Cubbon Road, St Marks Road, Museum Road

Queens Road, M G Road, M G Road to Cubbon road, Rajbhavan Road

Kasturiba Road, Ambedkar Veedhi Road, Trinity Jn, Lavelle road

Vittal Malya raod and Nrupathunga road

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

Goods vehicles from Siddalingaiah circle towards M G road will be diverted via Residency road. KSRTC and private buses from Siddalingaiah circle towards M G road will also be diverted via Residency road. Meanwhile, goods vehicles will not be allowed to ply on Queens road, the department said.

The department also listed places for the pubic to park their vehicles, saying that they are however subject to availability.

LIB City Parking lot, Kings road, BRV Ground below metro lane, Kanteerava Stadium

BMTC Traffic Transit Management Centres (TTMC) Shivajinagar first floor and old KGID building

“The public are requested to co-operate,” the traffic police added.