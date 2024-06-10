Tragic electrocution near Bengaluru claims life of 13-year-old boy: Report

Tragedy struck at the Dr Ambedkar Pre Matric Hostel in Hoskote on Sunday when a 13-year-old boy, identified as Sai Bhavani, lost his life to electrocution while his younger brother sustained burns in a distressing accident. The incident occurred when the siblings inadvertently came into contact with a live wire on the hostel premises. The siblings were trying to pick mangoes from a tree near the hostel when the elder one, Sai Bhavani, came in contact with a live wire, which electrocuted him instantaneously. (StockPic)

Residing in Sulibele, Sai Bhavani and his 10-year-old brother were engaged in routine activities when the unfortunate event unfolded. After completing their chores of washing clothes, the brothers ventured to pluck mangoes from a nearby tree, The Hindu reported.

In an attempt to dislodge the fruit-laden branches, Sai Bhavani used a cane with a metal handle, inadvertently making contact with an 11 kV high-tension wire passing overhead. The effect was instantaneous, as the boy succumbed to the electric shock on the spot, while his younger sibling, standing nearby, suffered burns, the report said.

The harrowing cries of the brothers alerted fellow hostel residents, who promptly rushed to their aid. Medical assistance was sought immediately, but tragically, Sai Bhavani was pronounced dead by doctors upon arrival at the hospital. Meanwhile, his younger brother, though injured, is reported to be recovering and is currently stable.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings, with the police registering a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Pending the filing of a formal complaint by the parents, further action will be taken. The body of the deceased has been transferred for post-mortem examination as investigations continue.