Updated on Feb 20, 2023 12:54 PM IST

He also said it is the duty of the Sri Rama Sene to warn Hindu girls of ‘love jihad’.

'Trap 10 Muslim women, if we...': Pramod Muthalik to Hindu men over 'love jihad'(PTI File Photo)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Pramod Muthalik, the controversial president of Sri Ram Sene in Karnataka, on Sunday called upon Hindu men in the state to trap Muslim girls to counter 'love jihad', and assured them protection.

Addressing a public meeting in Bagalkot, Muthalik said, “We clearly know what is happening in Karnataka and I have a solution. If we lose one Hindu girl to ‘love jihad’, we must trap and lure 10 Muslim women in retaliation. If this happens, Sri Rama Sene will be behind and give you complete protection and even employment. We must protect our religion from external forces.”

He also said it is the duty of the Sri Rama Sene to warn Hindu girls of ‘love jihad’. “Across the country, we have been losing hundreds of girls as they are exploited by ‘love jihad.’ We must take responsibility to warn the girls about this,” he added.

Muthalik is known for making controversial and communal statements in public meetings. Last week, he claimed that he faced obstacles from his own members for standing with Hindutva ideologies and protecting it. He also said that BJP’s fake and two-faced Hindutva will only damage the party further.

Muthalik is also reportedly aiming to contest from the Karkala constituency in coastal Karnataka as an independent candidate in the upcoming state assembly elections.

