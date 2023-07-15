Trial run on Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli - KR Puram metro line to begin from August 22: Report

The trial run of metro on Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram stretch of purple line will commence on August 22, reported Money Control. The purple line of Namma metro which is expected to increase the ease of commuting in the tech hub will be fully commissioned by end of the August. The trail run will be conducted with six coach metro train from August 22. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Also Read - Metro train services on Bengaluru's purple line to be interrupted from tomorrow. Details

According to the report, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is also gearing up for the trail run of Kengeri – Challaghatta line on the same day. “The plan is to inaugurate Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram and Kengeri – Challaghatta lines by the end of August. Trail runs will begin on both stretches of purple line on August 22,” BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez is quoted as a saying by Money Control.

The trail run will be conducted with six coach metro train, followed by a load test of Open Web Grinder (OWG) which was installed on the top of Indian Railways track in Bennaganahalli. The CMRS (Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety) will then inspect the line and give an approval for the inauguration.

The KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli, which is around two kilometres, will connect the Whitefield area to Kengeri, Challaghatta, Majestic and other parts of Bengaluru. The previous BJP led government has launched the Whitefield – KR Puram line and faced criticism for not able to finish works on this important stretch. The BMRCL then clarified that they had to install an open web grinder above Bennganahalli railway station, which needed an approval from Indian Railways.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON