Two accused in Bengaluru rape shot in the leg while trying to escape: Police

Two of the four men arrested for allegedly raping and torturing a woman, suspected to have been trafficked from Bangladesh, were wounded when they were fired upon as they allegedly tried to flee after attacking a police party that had taken them to the crime scene in Bengaluru. The four, also said to be undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants, were tracked after a video showing the men purportedly violating and torturing the woman, believed to be in her early 20s, went viral. Another woman seen in the video has been arrested as well.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the 3.5 minutes long video appeared to be at least 10- day old. “It was very hard for me to explain. It was very disturbing. They used bottles to assault her, and they were shooting the entire ordeal,” the officer said. Police said efforts were on to track down the woman in her early 20s, who is said to be in a neighbouring state.

Bengaluru Police said the two, aged 25 and 23, were shot in their legs in self-defence when arrested men were taken to a house for the recreation of the crime scene on Friday morning. The two have been hospitalised.

In a statement late on Thursday, the Bengaluru Police said the arrests were made on the basis of the images of the suspects from the video shared by the Assam Police.

“Based on a video clip, wherein one woman was subjected to physical abuse and torture by a group of people, five culprits including a woman, visible in the clip were immediately traced and secured by Bengaluru City Police,” the statement said. “On the basis of the contents of the video clip and facts as disclosed during preliminary interrogation of the secured persons, a case of rape, assault and under other relevant provisions of law has been registered against the accused...”

Police cited the interrogation of the accused and said it was learnt that all six are from Bangladesh. Police added woman in her 20s is believed to have left Karnataka and a team has been dispatched to trace her. “As per the information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and believed to be from Bangladesh. Due to financial differences, the culprits brutalized the victim, who is also said to be a Bangladeshi, brought to India for human trafficking. The investigation is being carried out in full earnestness under the close supervision of senior officers,” said Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant.

In a tweet, Assam Police earlier on Thursday morning sought help to identify the suspects seen in the video. “These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing & violating a young girl in a viral video. The time or place of this incident is not clear. Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely,” the tweet said.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju shared the tweet and urged people to “help police of all the states and Union territories” to trace the accused.