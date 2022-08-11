Two dead in clashes over inter-faith relationship in Karnataka’s Koppal

At least two persons died and several others injured after clashes between groups over an interfaith couple in Hulihyder village of Koppal district in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Venkappa (60) and Basha (22) died in the clashes and at least four more were injured as the two groups, armed with sticks and weapons, assaulted each other.

The police said two groups clashed as simmering tensions boiled over on Thursday.

“A Valmiki boy and a Muslim girl were in living together and had eloped. Both are major. We brought them back and handed them to their respective families. But the girl came back and this caused a lot of tension,” said a police official from the Kanakagiri police station, requesting not to be identified.

Also Read:Moharram processions peaceful across U.P., stray violence in Bareilly

The official said there was anger between the families as their members used to trouble each other and create nuisance outside the homes of others.

The official added the police had put security measures in place but the groups eventually clashed with each other.

“The situation has been contained now as SP, DySPs and other police personnel are present on ground,” the official said.