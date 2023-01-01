Two die during New Year celebrations, say police

A 67-year-old man died of heart attack after he accidentally opened fire at his son’s friend during New Year celebrations in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Manjunath Olekar (67) and Vinay (34). Olekar was celebrating New Year with his 37-year-old son and his friends at their house on Saturday night, police said.

“Around 12 am, Olekar accidentally fired upon his son’s friend Vinay while loading his double-barrel gun,” said Shivamogga superintendent of police GK Mithun Kumar. “After the incident, Olekar suffered a heart attack and died on the spot. Vinay was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries hours later.”

An unnatural death report (UDR) was registered in Olekar’s death. “We have received a complaint from Vinay’s family and an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC will be registered soon,” said the SP.

“It was a licensed weapon, but it should be used only for self-defence,” said the SP. “Probe revealed that the man who accidentally fired the gun would do this on every new year. The incident occurred when he tried to load the weapon.”