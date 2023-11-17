close_game
Two Indira canteens to come up at Bengaluru airport: Report

Two Indira canteens to come up at Bengaluru airport: Report

ByHT News Desk
Nov 17, 2023 05:39 PM IST

Karnataka govt expands Indira canteen network, includes airport

Karnataka government will soon start two Indira canteens at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, said a report in The Times of India. The civic body will soon float a tender to establish food canteens which serve breakfast, lunch and dinner for cheaper prices.

According to the report, the decision was taken after cab and bus drivers complained about the exorbitant food prices at airport premises. “We are seeking the help of Bengaluru rural administration to set up two Indira canteens at two terminals of Kempegowda International Airport,” a BBMP official was quoted as a saying.

The Karnataka government has already given its consent to increase the number of Indira canteens all over Karnataka and even in Bengaluru. The state government has even revamped a few Indira canteens which were allegedly shut during the tenure of the previous BJP government.

In June, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directed the officials to reopen the Indira canteens in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. “A revised funding arrangement has been agreed upon, with both the BBMP and the government sharing 50% of the costs each. For Indira canteens outside of Bengaluru, the government will cover up to 70% of the expenses, while the remaining 30% will be the responsibility of the respective city municipalities. Officials have been instructed to provide a list of potential locations across the state for setting up new Indira Canteens,” CM Siddaramaiah told earlier.

Sign out