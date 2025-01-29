Two leopards spotted in North Bengaluru, forest officials confirm big cats' presence: Report

Two leopards have been spotted in the Bengaluru Urban range, specifically within the Bengaluru North sub-division, over the past few days, reported The Hindu. Forest department officials have clarified the presence of big cats in the Shivakotte Gram Panchayat area and in its neighboring villages. Two leopards spotted in Bengaluru Urban region. (Pic for representation)

Shivappa Hossamani, the Range Forest Officer for Bengaluru Urban, stated that authorities are closely monitoring the movements of the leopards and have issued a public advisory urging residents to stay alert. Speaking to the publication, he said “To educate locals on precautionary measures, we have been organising awareness programmes. Additionally, experts were brought in to instruct residents on the appropriate response if they come across a leopard,” he said.

To safeguard the public, the forest department has ramped up night patrols and set up cages in an attempt to capture the leopards. However, the animals have remained elusive, Hossamani noted.

The report also said a video that has been widely circulated in WhatsApp groups of resident welfare associations showed two leopards roaming around Ramagondanahalli. Surveillance footage from a residential property recorded the big cats wandering near a parking lot on the night of January 23.

Additionally, there were recent reports of a leopard sighting in Electronics City. However, after conducting an investigation, officials determined that the animal in question was a wild cat rather than a leopard.

Earlier, A leopard sighting on the Infosys campus in Mysuru prompted the company to implement precautionary measures, instructing employees to work from home for the day. The incident also disrupted activities at the Infosys Global Education Centre, where nearly 4,000 trainees were affected.

As a safety measure, trainees were advised to stay indoors, leading to the rescheduling of all training sessions, assessments, and induction programs. The Banashankari area, which is bordered by forested land, has witnessed frequent leopard sightings due to rapid urban expansion. Residents of nearby apartment complexes often report such encounters, keeping forest officials on constant alert.